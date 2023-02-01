College football: Former WSU player and coach joins Big Ten ranks

Ever since David Braun was in high school, he saw a future for himself in coaching.

Back then, though, he had no idea he would reach the heights that he has.

As a teenager, he thought he would become a school teacher and coach high school football. But more than a decade later, the former Winona State player and coach has risen to the biggest stage college football can offer after being hired as the defensive coordinator for Northwestern and joining the ranks of the Big Ten last month.

The shift in his career trajectory occurred in Winona, as Braun’s career as an all-conference caliber defensive lineman for the Warriors was nearing its conclusion.

“I realized when my playing career was coming to an end, the thought of getting away from college football was hard to imagine,” Braun said.

Following his final year on the field in 2007, Braun shifted to the WSU sidelines as a graduate assistant in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

It was a big change to go from being the pupil of coaches Tom Sawyer, Matt Entz and Brian Curtin to being their coworker. However, that shift was a key part of his development as a coach.

“It was strange at first, but that’s where you grow as a professional. At some point, you realize to provide maximum value to coach Sawyer, you have to think more like a coach, got to be willing to have thoughts of your own and not be a 'yes man,'” Braun said.

Braun left Winona State for the first time in 2010, taking over as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Culver-Stockton, an NAIA program in Canton, Missouri.

It did not take long for him to make his way back to Winona, though, returning a year later to take over as the WSU co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach prior to the 2011 season in his first Division II job.

This time he stuck around for five years, honing his craft and building the foundation for where he is now.

“I owe a lot of coach Sawyer; he provided me an opportunity at a very young age to have a lot of responsibility,” Braun said. “I did some good things and I also made some mistakes and the mistakes are the ones you tend to learn from the most.”

In 2015, Braun made his first jump up to Division I, joining FCS program University of California-Davis as a defensive line coach. After two years there, he was back in the Midwest for two seasons at Northern Iowa, coaching special teams, defensive line and outside linebackers over that time.

In the winter of 2018, Braun was at his parents’ house spending holiday time with his family when he received a call from Entz, his his former Winona State coach and coworker. The pair had not worked together since the 2009 season, but thanks to their close bond they had stayed in touch over the years and a call was not too out of the ordinary.

This one, however, was different.

Entz had recently taken over as the head coach of perennial FCS national title contender North Dakota State after five seasons as the Bison’s defensive coordinator, and he wanted Braun to join him as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

Braun wanted to talk it over with his wife, Kristin, first, but shortly after he hung up the phone, he realized that was a mistake.

“She’s like, ‘You dummy, call him back and tell him you’re taking the job,’” Braun recalls with a chuckle.

The duo of former Warriors thrived in four seasons in Fargo, going 16-0 in 2019 and 14-1 in 2021, winning a national title both seasons and earning Braun a coordinator of the year award in 2021. This past fall, the Bison made it to the national championship game again, falling to rival South Dakota State in the season finale.

Braun had opportunities to leave NDSU over the past few years, but he was happy where he was at. After the Northwestern job opened, he was intrigued.

Not only would it allow him to coach at the Division I FBS level, in one of the game’s most prestigious conferences, but also because he saw a lot of Entz and Sawyer in Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

“More importantly than anything else, it’s working with a head coach that shares values I really respect and my family really respects,” Braun said. “People that prioritize family, prioritize people and mentor young men … that’s not always the case, especially at the highest levels of college football.”

While he admits it is sad to break up the Winona State reunion with Entz, he is excited for the next challenge in his career.

Just because Braun has not coached at WSU for the past eight years does not mean he has lost track of what is going on in the program.

He still keeps in contact with Curtin, still the Warriors’ co-defensive coordinator all these years later. Braun also knows many members of the new-look WSU staff after going head-to-head on the field and on the recruiting trail against Brian Bergstrom, Spencer Erickson and Trevor Olson over the years.

With fond memories of his days as a Warrior still in his heart, Braun is looking forward to seeing his alma mater continue to succeed from afar.

“Coach Sawyer built an incredible foundation, and as an alumnus it’s really neat to see how coach Bergy is taking that foundation and continuing to build off it,” Braun said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, as an alumnus, there’s exciting stuff ahead for Winona State football.”