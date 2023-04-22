Winona State wrapped up its spring season Saturday, capping off a slate of practices with a simulated game where the Warriors offense clashed against the defense.

Following a back-and-forth battle, the defense came out on top 24-17 for the second-consecutive win for the purple squad in the two years of the Bergstrom era at WSU.

The defense controlled things early with a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the offense regained its footing with a touchdown and a field goal for a 10-9 lead through two quarters.

Winona State’s defense jumped back ahead in the third quarter with a 13-10 advantage, then held on for victory in a high-scoring fourth.

“That’s the sign of a good team, when it goes back and forth. This was a microcosm of what we saw all spring,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

Here are four observations and takeaways from the action.

1. Consistency from the starting crew

Winona State’s first and second team units on both sides of the ball alternated drives for the first two quarters of the game, and both teams played solid, low-scoring ball.

Of the six first-half drives, the defense forced three punts and picked up an interception while the offense had just one touchdown and one field goal.

The interception was not on a poor decision by a quarterback either, as senior safety John Schmidt picked off a pass that bounced off the hands of a receiver from no fault of second-string junior quarterback Cole Stenstrom.

Winona State’s touchdown came on the fifth drive of the day, when first-string sophomore QB Kyle Haas led an eight-play drive capped off with a three-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Kaleb Skelly.

Both ways, WSU’s top units did not just rely on a blown assignment resulting in a sizable play, as the WSU defense held firm throughout and the offense had to work toward consistency in its own execution.

“It shows consistency in what you’re doing, being lined up in the right place, knowing your assignment, being able to play technically sound. It just is a byproduct of doing little things correct that leads to taking away those big, explosive plays,” defensive coordinator Spencer Erickson said.

2. Importance of the transfer portal

WSU brought in four transfer players this past offseason, and a pair had big days Saturday.

Stenstrom transferred from Division I South Dakota and slotted in as the Warriors’ second quarterback behind Haas, who played significant time as part of a committee last fall.

The other member of that committee was Trevor Paulsen, though the senior was sidelined throughout the spring while recovering from surgery and his status for the fall is still up in the air.

Stenstrom’s highlight of the day was a 13-play drive just before halftime that brought the ball within the 10-yard line and ended with a field goal.

Skelly had an even bigger day, with two first-down catches and the first two teams’ only touchdown of the day.

The sophomore receiver is one that Winona State fans will be glad is on their team now; last fall, Skelly had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown with rival Northern State in a 42-21 win over the Warriors.

While they are new members of the WSU squad, their experience at the collegiate level has been invaluable throughout the spring.

“A lot of the offense and a lot of the concepts are maybe the same, but things are called different or signaled different… You definitely can see the maturity of being in a college offense and transitioning to ours,” offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte said.

Another pair of older transfers made their mark for the Warriors as well.

Schmidt had one of the two interceptions on the day for the WSU defense, and he started his career at Division I Kent State before joining the Warriors prior to the 2021 season.

Receiver Thomas Kiesau, a La Crescent-Hokah alum, had a long back-shoulder catch that set up the Warriors in the red zone a few plays before their first-half touchdown, and he began his career with NSIC foe Upper Iowa.

3. Big playmaking from reserves

On both sides of the ball, the Warriors saw backups make their case to earn more playing time this fall with solid spring game performances.

Last year’s top running back Ty Gavin was in street clothes on the sidelines, so the Warriors had a handful of backs fighting for the presumptive number two job, with junior Cair’ron Hendred, junior Easton Knoll and senior Myles Tramill each having a decent run or two on the day.

Redshirt freshman receiver Keaton Arendt made a big splash in the fourth quarter, catching a short pass from junior QB Brady Dannenbring and staying on his feet as a pair of defenders bounced off of him at the same time, then scampering 40-plus yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

Though he may not be in the starting lineup by the time the first game comes around this fall, Arendt made enough of an impression all spring that he will find a niche.

“When you have a guy like Keaton Arendt come out, a freshman that redshirted last year, but makes a bunch of plays all spring, you feel really confident that whether he’s a starter or a backup, he can be very, very good and a problem for defenses to handle,” Fruechte said.

A fellow redshirt freshman showed his mental toughness on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back Carson Sippel was called for a pass interference penalty in the second quarter, but the next play Sippel kept his composure and made a nice pass breakup.

The youngster stayed focused for the remainder of the game too, snagging the Warriors’ second interception of the day with a toe-tap sideline pick against redshirt sophomore QB Jake Van Hulzen in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Rico De Leon played sparingly last season, with five tackles and one sack on the year, but he made his mark with a couple big plays including a deflected pass and a third-down tackle for loss in the second half of the spring game.

De Leon is one of a number of returning WSU players that will need to step up into larger roles after the graduation of key defensive starters at all positions like Carter Duxbury and Brian Corbins Jr.

“A lot of those guys did play last year. They weren’t playing starting roles, but they still played a lot of snaps and played in a lot of game,” Erickson said.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Lincoln Snitker and junior defensive lineman Ethan Torgrimson teamed up for a tackle for loss on the second-to-last drive of the game, then each had individual sacks on the final drive to round out the key plays from defensive reserves.

4. Local ties

Winona State coaches from the Tom Sawyer era and the Brian Bergstrom era alike love to harp on the importance of recruiting the best kids from close to home, and that was on display Saturday.

The former Lancers standout Kissau had the flashiest play of the day for local recruits with his catch that set up the touchdown, but he was joined by a couple linemen from the Coulee region on the first-team offense.

Alec Morris, a senior from La Crosse Central, returns after starting at tackle last year for the Warriors and Garit Wollan, a junior from Winona, was in the other starting tackle spot for the spring game with returning starter junior Noah Pappas sidelined.

Garit will not be the only Wollan on the roster this fall, as younger brother Wesley is one of two WSHS players coming in with the Class of 2023 alongside Daily News All-Area Player of the Year Bryan Cassellius.

Plenty of WSU’s incoming recruits were getting to know each other along the sidelines and in the stands throughout Saturday’s game, but a trio of local products seemed to have established a bond as La Crosse Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, La Crescent-Hokah receiver Carson Todd and Kingsland tight end Mason Kolling were watching the game together along the sideline.

Winona State will not be back in action officially until late August when the fall season kicks off with a road trip to the Great Lakes State, taking on Saginaw Valley State in Saginaw, Mich. on Aug. 31, with kickoff at 5 p.m. Central.