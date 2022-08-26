College football: Pair of WSU captains battle back from injury

For a pair of the captains on the Winona State football team, it has been nearly three years since they hit the field in the purple and white.

However after a cancelled 2020 season due to Covid and missing the 2021 campaign due to injuries, Sam Santiago-Lloyd and Tyler Anderson are more excited than ever for the season to officially get underway on Sept. 3 against Minot State.

“Being out last season with injury really puts things into perspective, makes you very grateful to be out on the field every time you step out there,” Anderson said. “You really cherish the opportunity to compete and be around your teammates and be healthy.”

Back in 2019, it looked like the duo would be centerpieces in the Warriors’ offense of the future.

Santiago-Lloyd was the team’s leading rusher, racking up 956 yards on 186 carries with eight touchdowns, more than 600 yards more than second-place Landon Jacobson’s total of 290.

Through the air, Anderson was second on the Warriors with 32 catches for 505 yards, also hauling in two touchdowns.

As the duo were preparing to lead the offense in the 2021 season, both suffered preseason injuries that ended their senior campaigns before they even began.

Throughout the recovery process, the pair bonded and quickly realized they both did not want their WSU careers to go out with a whimper.

“We had been here a long time, put a lot into the program, and neither one of us wanted to go out on an injury. We felt we had more to show people, more to prove on the field both individually and as a team,” Anderson said.

After an offseason of rehab and training, the two are ready to go heading into this fall. Their hard work to make it back to their prior form did not go unnoticed by their teammates and coaches, as the pair was voted team captains in early August.

It marks the second season in a row that Anderson was voted a captain, but it is a first-time experience for Santiago-Lloyd, who is quick to joke about his status as the team’s resident old man.

“For the younger guys, and the whole team, to vote me as a captain meant a lot to me because I’ve been here forever at this point,” he said, with a chuckle.

The return of a pair of bona fide starters could not come at a better time for the Warriors, as the team lost plenty of talent to graduation after 2021. With plenty of new faces fighting for starting spots, having a couple veterans rejoining the squad helps the unit both on and off the field.

“When you can gain that back on the team, and then also within our captain group and leadership council, that’s something that’s pretty special,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

Both Anderson and Santiago-Lloyd are taking their role as leaders to heart, relishing their chance to make a mark on the next generation of Warriors.

“I’ve played a decent amount of games over the years. As an older guy, you’ve seen things they haven’t or experienced things they haven’t, and you just talk them through it or help them here and there,” Santiago-Lloyd said.

While the Winona State coaching staff has undergone a lot of changes over the past year, with longtime coach Tom Sawyer retiring and Bergstrom building up a new group, the pair of returning duo of Anderson and Santiago-Lloyd are like an extension of that unit as well.

“It’s kind of like having a player-coach on the field,” Fruechte said.