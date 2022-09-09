College football preview: Winona State's composure is key to Saturday's matchup

Football coaches spend a lot of time talking about their program’s culture, and while many casual fans have trouble figuring what exactly that means, Winona State provided a clear example in its season opener last Saturday.

After a fumble near their own goal line on the Warriors’ first offensive drive led to a quick touchdown and an 8-0 Minot State lead, Winona State’s sideline could have easily devolved into toxicity, with a bickering group losing focus on the game and falling into a deeper hole.

Instead, WSU’s tight-knit players banded together and outscored the Beavers 21-2 over the rest of the game for a two-score 21-10 road victory.

“We had some situations that were less than ideal and we rallied behind each other rather than pointing fingers, and that’s the sign of a mature team that’s getting better,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom admits his group needs to improve in the turnover department, after losing the ball twice while only creating one takeaway against Minot, but teaching ball control skills is a much quicker fix than if his team had a selfish culture rather than its current selfless one.

“You have to start acting like a champion before you win a championship; it doesn’t go the other way around,” Bergstrom said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one thing, but it’s a cumulative effect over nine months.”

WSU’s resolve will be tested on its own turf on Saturday, playing host to University of Mary at 1 p.m. in their home opener and the first game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium’s Maxwell Field under new coach Bergstrom.

Since UMary joined the NSIC in 2006, the Warriors have won six of their seven meetings, including the last five matchups and a 48-38 win last September in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The two squads had very different results in the first week, with Winona State winning a low-scoring affair while the Marauders lost in a 33-28 shootout at home against Wayne State College.

Both WSU and Mary outgained their opponents, even though the Marauders lost.

The Warriors tallied 148 yards passing and 216 yards rushing, with Minot State totaling 261 yards combined. UMary had 300 yards in the air and 151 on the ground, while Wayne State had 391 total.

Football can be an unpredictable game, so Bergstrom says he is not sure whether Saturday’s matchup will lean more toward a defensive battle like the Warriors’ win or a shootout like UMary’s defeat. However, he knows he needs to make sure his team is prepared for the possibility of the Marauders offense putting up points early and often.

“If they see their strength as offense, maybe they try to go fast and keep their offense out there and try to win shootouts,” Bergstrom said. “We’ll see how it goes, but you can’t be surprised when high-powered teams do score some points.”

With that in mind, Winona State’s level-headed culture on display in the win over Minot State could come in handy yet again if Mary has a hot start.

Bergstrom says that the team’s energy level is up heading into its first home game, though he and his coaching staff have been reminding players to stay focused on the task at hand before getting too caught up in the festivities of the weekend.

That is advice he will need to heed himself while he takes the sideline on WSU’s home field for the first time in a regular season game. Nonetheless, when the game is over, it is a moment he is looking forward to savoring.

“I think any time you get to do something for the first time is exciting when it’s something as special as this,” Bergstrom said. “I know it’s really exciting for my wife and kids, and we’ll have a bunch of family in town. This isn’t just me, it’s my whole family that puts a lot of sacrifice and work into every day.”