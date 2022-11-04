College football: Warriors aim for improvement against Upper Iowa

Winona State’s football team has had a handful of important wins throughout the season, but its past three weeks may have been the biggest so far.

First up was an Oct. 15 road win over rival Southwest Minnesota State, with the Warriors maintaining possession of The Sledge for the sixth time in a row with a 43-7 rout in their biggest offensive output of the year while also tying their season-low for points allowed.

Next, WSU handed Sioux Falls its first loss of the year on Oct. 22, beating the then-11th-ranked Cougars 20-17 for the Warriors’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2017.

Last Saturday, Winona State knocked off an Augustana team that has been ranked on-and-off throughout the year in a 24-7 game the Warriors controlled from the start.

Those key wins, along with a 7-2 overall record, have put the Warriors on the national Division II radar.

Last week, WSU earned four points in the American Football Coaches Association’s weekly Top 25 poll, the first time the program received votes since the second week of the 2019 season. In this week’s poll, the Warriors are up to 26 points in a tie for an unofficial 28th place with Henderson State (Arkansas).

Winona State also earned the third spot in the 10-team Super Region Four preliminary postseason rankings, the highest-rated NSIC squad, putting the team in prime position for a playoff spot when the time comes.

More importantly than the national and regional accolades, the stellar debut season by head coach Brian Bergstrom and company has caught the attention and excitement of the Winona State campus and the local community at large.

“I love the fact we’ve been able to build momentum and get people excited, because that matters. The engagement of our campus matters, the engagement of Winona itself, and our alumni. It all matters, it’s so much bigger than the game on Saturday,” Bergstrom said.

There will be one more massive matchup to close out the year when Winona State travels to take on No. 24 Minnesota State-Mankato on Nov. 12.

First, though, the Warriors (7-2 NSIC overall, 4-0 South division) have to hit the road to take on Upper Iowa (1-8, 0-4) this Saturday.

Despite the way the Peacocks’ record looks on paper, no team can be overlooked at the collegiate level.

“Human nature’s going to tell you to look ahead,” Bergstrom said. “This isn’t anything new, where our guys hear about 100-percent focus on the current opponent. It doesn’t matter if we’re home against Augie or at Upper Iowa, what matters is they’re our next opponent and that’s the only thing that matters.”

Bergstrom emphasizes that while wins are important, the players and coaches have always been more focused on making sure they are improving. That can result in different expectations in different matchups and situations, taking the season one step at a time believing that all those incremental improvements will fit together by the season’s end.

“We’re trying to be, not even each chapter, we’re trying to be our best on each page of this book,” Bergstrom said.

One of those season-long areas of improvement has been the turnover margin.

In the first two weeks, the Warriors lost the turnover battle 2-1 and 2-0. Even though WSU won both of those games, the coaching staff knew it would need to improve in that aspect.

The extra attention on improving that aspect of the game paid off, as Winona State has a turnover margin of 15 to 5 since Week 3, including three interceptions returned for a touchdown and a fumble that resulted in a safety.

Being able to turn a weakness into a strength, and continuing to sharpen that strength, is exactly the type of mentality the WSU coaches are prioritizing, regardless of which team they are taking on.