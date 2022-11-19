College football: Warriors bounced by Bemidji State in first playoff round

Winona State football’s season came to a close in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday, losing a 31-7 road matchup against four-seed Bemidji State.

The pair of NSIC rivals were scoreless in the first half, and the Warriors (8-4) and Beavers (10-2) also played to a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter, but a 24-0 margin in favor of BSU in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Bemidji State found its footing after halftime, scoring on five straight drives with three touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter.

The Beavers’ first three scores all came thanks to stellar starting field position.

Winona State went three-and-out on the half’s opening drive, and with the wind in his face, freshman punter Tristan Root’s kick did not cross midfield as BSU started at the 48-yard line. Bemidji State scored the game’s first points four plays later as senior receiver Brendan Beaulieu hauled in a 37-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead at 12:37.

The score was just what the Beavers needed to build up some confidence and seize control of the game.

“That first look we got sparked the offense, and even the defense was playing better after that too,” Beaulieu said.

Just two plays into WSU’s drive, senior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd fumbled and BSU recovered on the 30-yard line. This time they settled for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

On the first play of the next Warriors drive, sophomore running back Ty Gavin fumbled and Bemidji State once again recovered on the 33-yard line. After a pair of short runs, Beaulieu caught his second touchdown of the game to go up 17-0 at 6:42.

The next two touchdown drives by the Beavers were more prolonged, but both ended in touchdowns to Beaulieu as well to stretch the lead to 31-0 early in the fourth quarter.

It was a fantastic four-touchdown performance by a player with a host of BSU receiving records to his name. In total, Beaulieu had five catches for 138 yards and four scores to lead the way for a Bemidji State offense that struggled to produce otherwise, with no other receiver or running back accounting for more than 56 yards.

That third quarter collapse came after a solid first half by Winona State, which was the better team in nearly every statistic but was unable to get on the scoreboard to take advantage.

However for a Warriors team that trailed 20-10 at halftime and lost 34-24 against Bemidji State in the regular season, it was an improvement to be even at the break.

WSU outgained the Beavers 148-97 with 10 first downs to the Beavers’ six. Winona State won the turnover battle 3-0, with junior safety Mitch Snitker recovering a fumble and senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr and sophomore cornerback Aarion Lacy grabbing interceptions.

Still, a handful of Warriors drives fizzled out just past midfield, and the only true scoring opportunity for either team came with 3:03 left in the first quarter when a 27-yard field goal try by WSU sophomore Jacob Scott seemed to be tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell well short of the goalposts.

Winona State avoided being shutout thanks to a pair of big plays by both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter.

The defense started things, as sophomore defensive lineman Darius Manuel hit the arm of BSU junior quarterback Brandon Alt, and junior linebacker Clay Schueffner settled under the errant pass, returning the ball to the Warriors 33-yard line.

WSU moved the ball just past midfield over the course of six plays before junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen saw open field down the right sideline and took off for a 46-yard rushing score on Winona State’s longest play of the day for a 31-7 score with 4:37 remaining in the game.

Paulsen was second on the team in rushing, with 54 yards on eight carries, also going 13-for-30 passing for 129 yards. Fellow quarterback freshman Kyle Haas went 6-for-13 passing for 57 yards. Neither passer threw an interception nor a touchdown on the day.

Gavin was Winona State’s leading rusher with 87 yards on 17 carries. Senior receiver Ricky Smalling led the way through the air, catching five passes for 73 yards to lead the team in both stats.

Bemidji State will move on to take on top-seeded Angelo State (11-0), which received a first-round bye, next weekend in San Angelo, Texas. Another NSIC squad advanced in the Region Four bracket as three-seed MSU-Mankato defeated conference foe Wayne State 26-9.

After a strong debut season by head coach Brian Bergstrom and a revamped WSU staff, with the Warriors being co-champions in the NSIC South division and making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the head coach was optimistic about the direction the program is headed.

“It wasn’t enough today, we weren’t ready to win this game yet,” Bergstrom said. “But when we’re ready, we’re going to win these games, and we’re going to win them all the time.”