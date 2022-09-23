College football: Warriors move forward from first defeat

Winona State’s football team had its first stumble last Saturday, losing a road matchup against Bemidji State 34-24 to drop to a 2-1 record on the year.

Head coach Brian Bergstrom was quick to make sure his players used the loss as a learning experience, focusing their negative feelings into a productive mindset rather than sulking.

“We’ve got to use it as an opportunity to grow. I think you’re more in a posture to grow after a loss just because of how you feel,” Bergstrom said.

Heading into Winona State’s home matchup against MSU-Moorhead at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Warriors will need to analyze both the positives and negatives from that first loss of the season.

A couple of WSU’s key units had subpar days against the Beavers, leading to the team’s downfall.

After a stellar start to the season, the offensive line saw its first struggles.

In the first two weeks, WSU allowed just one sack and averaged 206.5 yards rushing. In Week 3, the Warriors quarterbacks were sacked four times and the team had just 57 net rushing yards.

Winona State’s defense had a similar story, allowing 34 points and 530 yards to Bemidji State after allowing an average of 13.5 and 271 the first two weeks.

A part of both of those struggles came due to penalties, as the Warriors were flagged 12 times for 88 yards in a performance Bergstrom described as “inexcusable.”

“We’ve got to clean up our discipline on the field to avoid penalties,” Bergstrom said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and you can’t do that against good teams.”

Things were not all bad for WSU, especially considering Bemidji State will likely be one of the top teams in the NSIC and one of the Warriors’ toughest matchups of the year.

The biggest positive for the group was that it won the turnover battle for the first time this season, with two interceptions and one fumble on the defensive side while not coughing up the ball on offense at all.

One of those two interceptions even resulted in points, as senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr. returned a pick 52 yards to put the Warriors up 7-0 near the end of the first quarter.

After stressing the importance of turnover margin in practice over the past few weeks, the extra shot of confidence from delivering on that emphasis is something WSU’s players might be able to bring into future games as well.

“Any time you emphasize something and practice it and see it on film, when the result that you want matches it, that’s positive feedback,” Bergstrom said.

Winona State also saw its best passing attack of the season thanks to shaking things up under center.

In the first two games, junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen had a 47.8% completion percentage, with one touchdown and two interceptions while averaging 116 yards per game.

In the week of practice heading into Bemidji State, Bergstrom and offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte decided they would go with a dual-quarterback approach to take on the Beavers, with true freshman Kyle Haas getting the first playing time of his career.

Paulsen played for most of the first and fourth quarters, with he and Haas alternating possessions throughout the second and third quarters.

The strategy worked, with a combined passing total of 21-for-37 with 230 yards and a touchdown without an interception for the duo.

Paulsen went 15-for-27 with 169 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 10 rushing yards on four attempts with a touchdown on the ground. Haas was 6-for-10 for 61 yards passing with a trio of sacks resulting in minus 20 rushing yards.

After the success the team saw against BSU, Haas and Paulsen splitting time under center will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

“We had the best production quarterback-wise that we’ve had all year,” Bergstrom said. “They’re selfless guys, so they handled it really well.”

For the second week in a row, the Warriors will take on one of their most familiar foes; with 74 games against MSU-Moorhead, the Dragons are Winona State’s second-most played opponents behind Bemidji State’s 76 games played, including last week.

All-time, WSU is behind MSU-Moorhead in the series 35-38-1, but the Warriors have won the last three meetings including a 27-13 showdown in Moorhead last season.

This season’s Dragons squad features a pass-heavy offense, averaging 215 yards through the air each game to rank fifth in the NSIC. It is the third-straight pass-heavy foe for the Warriors, after facing top-ranked Bemidji State last game and second-ranked UMary the prior week, giving WSU plenty of experience to fall back on.

“I think it lends to their familiarity. It doesn’t make it necessarily easier or harder to stop, because that’s going to come down to execution,” Bergstrom said. “They’re probably able to pick up on things quicker within the game plan because it’s not that long since we have done something similar.”