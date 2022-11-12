College football: Warriors stunned by Mankato in 27-point defeat

Winona State’s football team had a chance for a signature win to close the regular season, but Minnesota State-Mankato had other plans, dominating from the start in a 40-13 win over the Warriors in Mankato.

Prior to the game, it looked to be a close matchup as No. 23 Mankato (9-2 overall, 5-1 South division) and No. 25 WSU (8-3, 5-1) met up in a battle of ranked foes for just the second time in the long-running rivalry.

“I think overall we just got beat,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “We just got beat and out-executed in really every area.”

WSU did not get off to a terrible start, moving the ball past midfield, but the offense stalled shy of the red zone and settled for a punt downed at the five-yard line on the game’s opening drive.

MSU-Mankato got a first down on a 21-yard pass on third and long, then got the scoring started on the next play as the Mavericks offensive line gave junior running back Shen Butler-Lawson just enough space to break free for a 70-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead at 10:45.

For the rest of the first half, the Mavericks consistently started with good field position and capitalized on it, scoring three more touchdowns and kicking a field goal for a 31-0 lead at halftime.

“Football is so much about field position and the odds of scoring go dramatically up or down based off where you start,” Bergstrom said. “Credit to them, they played well and did a good job of managing that field position.”

A few times MSU started past midfield thanks to poor WSU punts, one blocked and one went out of bounds after 20 yards because of a stiff wind.

The Mavericks’ best field position of the day came thanks to a big play from a former Winona Senior High Winhawk, though.

Late in the first quarter, Winona State faced a 3rd and nine attempt near midfield and sophomore Terrell Hall rushed on a defensive back blitz, strip-sacking freshman quarterback Kyle Haas and recovering the loose ball at the 26-yard line.

In the locker room, the WSU coaching staff had to both teach the players and motivate them at the same time.

“The main emphasis was to try to find solutions to issues we were having, whether they were schematic or execution, and communicate to the guys to feel like they had a plan,” Bergstrom said. “That wasn’t us in the first half, go out and redefine who we are. We certainly started well that way.”

After the break, WSU started strong, recovering a fumble at the Mavericks 28-yard line and getting on the scoreboard with a four-yard rush by sophomore back Ty Gavin for a 31-7 score at 12:40 in the third quarter.

MSU-Mankato regained the momentum with a four-play, 60-yard drive to go back up by five scores 38-7.

Winona State scored on its next drive on a 21-yard strike from junior Trevor Paulsen to senior tight end Jaylen Schleicher, but the extra point was blocked for a 38-13 score at 9:11 in the third. The Warriors would not score for the rest of the game, and a special teams miscue would lead to a Mankato safety for the only points in the final 24 minutes to wrap up the 40-13 defeat.

The typically stout Warriors linemen struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing 259 rushing yards by MSU while managing just 42 yards on the ground themselves. In total, WSU was outgained 492 to 274.

Minnesota State had a trio of players with multi-score games.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Ekern went 14-for-19 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns, with senior receiver Nyles Williams as his favorite target, catching five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Butler-Lawson led the ground game with 22 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

For the former Winhawk Hall, his only tackle of the day was the sack, but he had MSU’s other turnover of the day on a red zone interception with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

Winona State’s leading rusher was Gavin, who had 24 yards on 10 carries with one score. Through the air, it was senior Darryl Williams that led the way with four catches for 65 yards.

Both of WSU’s two quarterbacks had ups and downs. Paulsen was 5-for-17 passing for 79 yards with a touchdown while Haas went 16-for-26 for 153 yards with an interception.

The win clinched a share of the NSIC overall title for Mankato with a 9-2 record matching Wayne State and Bemidji State atop the standings. The Warriors and Mavericks tied at 5-1 in South division play for a shared title.

Division II playoff spots were on the line as well, with MSU-Mankato all-but-clinching qualification and WSU’s bid taking a blow, though the implications of the seven Super Region Four berths will not be clear until Sunday’s selection show at 4 p.m.

Despite the disappointment of the sizable defeat in the season finale, it was a strong head coaching debut season for Bergstrom, with the players outperforming preseason expectations to the tune of an 8-3 record and a division championship.

Though it may take a while for the Warriors to come to that conclusion.

“You can’t let the emotion of one day get in the way of what’s gone on here in the last 10 months and during the season,” Bergstrom said. “I think that will mean more the further we get from this game.”