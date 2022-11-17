College football: Warriors veterans bring experience from past playoffs

On Saturday, the Winona State football team will be competing in its first postseason game since 2017.

Normally, a five-year gap would mean that a college team’s roster has entirely turned over due to the four-year cycle of schooling.

However the cancellation of the 2020 season at the Division II level, and the additional granted year of eligibility that ensued, means that eight Warriors players are still around from the roster of that prior postseason run, with a pair of players that saw the field in the 20-6 home loss against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The players that remain all these years later plan to use their experience to flip that result in the Warriors’ road matchup against four-seed Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Although it’s a bigger stage, try to keep everything as normal as possible so we’re not psyched out for the game Saturday. The team will do a good job of that this year just like we did in ’17,” senior receiver Tyler Anderson said.

A quartet of current players redshirted that 2017 season, as lineman Joe Carlson, defensive back Brian Corbins Jr., tight end Jaylen Schleicher and linebacker Ben McCabe were on the roster without suiting up for games.

An additional pair of players saw time throughout the year, but not in the playoff matchup, with Anderson and linebacker Corrie King making up that group.

The final two players returning from that prior squad played a role in the defeat; running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd was a special teams member, while linebacker Carter Duxbury was a rotational player on defense.

Duxbury had a strong performance, tying for third on the team with seven tackles and picking up the team’s only sack in the game.

For that pair, being freshmen tossed into the pressure of a postseason scenario was difficult, but it has made them stronger leaders for this year’s crop of youngsters.

“It was different because it felt like I was more lost that week. Everything building up, I didn’t really know what to do,” Santiago-Lloyd said. “It was a good opportunity then, looking back, because now we’re going into it again and I know how to treat the week.”

The entire group of eight has a different sort of pressure on them this time, though: knowing that if the Warriors lose, their collegiate careers come to an end.

“In ’17 I remember thinking we’ve got opportunities to go to the playoffs in ’18, ’19 and all this. Now, this is it no matter what. You just hope to get another week each week,” Duxbury said.