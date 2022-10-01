College football: Winona State beats previously undefeated Wayne State

The comeback kids were at it again Saturday as Winona State scored 38 unanswered points for a 38-14 victory over previously unbeaten Wayne State to kick off NSIC South Division play.

WSU (4-1 overall, 1-0 NSIC South) pulled off comebacks in each of the first two weeks of the season, though this week’s victory was the most impressive as it handed the Wildcats (4-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season, compared to wins over 0-5 Minot State and 1-4 UMary.

Regardless, responding to falling behind is an area in which the Warriors are battled-tested, and the experience showed.

“You have to go through games to do it, you can’t talk about it in meetings. You can do some things at practice, but you can’t do enough at practice,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

Part of the team’s ability to stay calm under pressure is because the Warriors coaching staff is consciously leading by example.

“I think we’ve done a great job as a staff of keeping our guys grounded and focused and not panicking on our end, or to have them not feel like we’re panicking,” defensive coordinator Spencer Erickson said.

Both teams were cold on offense to start, but Wayne State came alive first, scoring on two straight drives with a 46-yard receiving score by junior receiver David Elder near the end of the first quarter and a 19-yard rushing score by sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn early in the second quarter.

WSU answered after going down by two scores.

Junior return man Aarion Lacy started things off by bringing the ball near midfield, and the offense took over with a 55-yard drive in three-and-a-half minutes, capped off with a 25-yard rushing score by junior Ty Gavin for a 14-7 score that held until the break.

Putting points up before halftime was a significant confidence boost for the Warriors.

“Being down 14-7 at halftime was such a different talk than 14-0,” Bergstrom said. “Because at the end, I said it’s 14-7 and we get the ball.”

Winona State took advantage of the opening drive, tying the score 14-14 on a one-yard rush by senior back Sam Santiago-Lloyd at the 9:57 mark.

On the ensuing Wayne State drive, the Warriors defense stepped up as junior linebacker Clay Schueffner intercepted a pass in the red zone to neutralize the Wildcats’ best scoring chance of the second half.

WSU forced three turnovers after falling behind and shut out the Wildcats the rest of the way, playing a big role in the come-from-behind win.

“They’re a good football team, they’re going to have plays, but you’ve got to answer the bell, got to respond,” Erickson said.

Gavin put the Warriors ahead for the first time on the first play of the fourth quarter, rushing 38 yards for a 21-14 score at 14:51.

The Warriors’ consistently-strong special teams took over from there, with a 79-yard punt return touchdown by senior Darryl Williams, a 27-yard Jacob Scott field goal and a blocked punt touchdown return by freshman Griffin Wiegel finishing off the scoring in the 24-point victory.