College football: Winona State closes season with marquee matchup

Last Saturday, the Winona State football team cruised to a victory against an overmatched Upper Iowa squad.

The Warriors (8-2 NSIC, 5-0 South division) dominated in all facets of the game, scoring their most points of the season and tying for the fewest points they have allowed all year as well in a 45-7 drubbing on the road over the Peacocks (1-9, 0-5).

While WSU’s upcoming matchup against MSU-Mankato (8-2, 4-1) will not be so lopsided, but there are still lessons to be learned from the prior game.

The biggest strength for Winona State all season has been its front seven play on defense, and that trend continued against UIU as the Warriors allowed just 57 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Darryl Overstreet Jr. three times.

Sophomore lineman Darius Manuel played a key role in that performance, totaling seven tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. That stat line was good enough to earn Manuel the NSIC’s Defensive Player of the Week award.

Offensively the Warriors were a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone, and the team as a whole had just two penalties in the game compared to UIU’s nine, with both stats showing the squad’s calmness under pressure.

That even mentality will be put to the test this week though, as WSU hits the road for a game against the Mavericks with various rankings, seedings and standings on the line on top of the typical excitement of a rivalry matchup.

For head coach Brian Bergstrom and his staff, preparing the Warriors heading into this game is the opposite of preparing them for last week, in some ways.

“Human nature against Upper Iowa would be that it’s not that big of a deal to be up for this game because we’re better than them, whether that’s conscious or subconscious,” Bergstrom said. “Whereas now, it’s pretty clear that Mankato’s a pretty good football team, if we have trouble getting up for this game, we’ve got a problem.”

Rather than focusing on pumping the squad up, the WSU coaches will need to make sure the team does not get overhyped and risk making mistakes.

All season long, Bergstrom has coached the players to think of their energy level as a one to 10 scale in which they “find the number” somewhere in the middle that works best for them to perform at their peak.

As far as the rivalry aspect goes, the case could be made that this is the biggest grudge match on the Warriors’ schedule each year.

Not only is the Mankato campus one of the shortest drives away from Winona State, the Mavericks are also one of the school’s most frequent gridiron foes with 61 games played, the fourth-most games against any WSU opponent.

Historically MSU-Mankato has gotten the better of the Warriors, with a 19-38-4 record by WSU in the series and the Mavericks winning six of the last 10 meetings. Winona State snapped a three-game losing streak last fall with a 18-16 home victory, but the Warriors have not won at Blakeslee Stadium since 2015 when they pulled off a 31-27 upset over then-No. 1 MSU.

National rankings loom large in this season’s matchup as well.

This week, Winona State ranks 25th in the American Football Coaches Association’s Division II poll, the program’s first ranking since ranking 11th in the third week of the 2018 season before a loss to Upper Iowa.

MSU-Mankato, meanwhile, ranks 23rd in this week’s AFCA poll setting up a ranked matchup in the rivalry for just the second time, following a 2017 game in which No. 3 MSU beat No. 10 WSU 27-6 in Mankato.

Since 2001 WSU has a 45-19 record when going into a game ranked, but is 15-31 against ranked foes in that span as well.

The pair of foes also have NSIC championship hopes on the line, with Winona State clinching the NSIC South division title with a win and the two teams sharing the title if MSU-Mankato wins.

There are currently four teams tied at 8-2 for the overall conference title, and while there is a chance that both Bemidji State and Wayne State lose this week, the winner of WSU and MSU will likely claim a shared conference crown.

If all of that was not enough, there will also be playoff implications in play. Mankato ranks third in this week’s Super Region Four rankings and Winona State ranks fifth. With the top seven teams making the playoff bracket, both teams will likely be in win or lose, but claiming victory removes any guesswork and grey areas.

The key for all of those things going the Warriors’ way is to trust in the way they have played all season long.

“We have to be on the attack, we have to be us,” Bergstrom said.