College football: Winona State cruises past Upper Iowa

Winona State’s football team had its largest margin of victory this season Saturday, traveling to Upper Iowa and cruising to a 45-7 victory.

It was the most points the Warriors (8-2 NSIC, 5-0 South division) have scored all season, surpassing a 43-point effort against Southwest Minnesota State last month, and the Peacocks (1-9, 0-5) were held to the fewest points for a WSU foe this season as well.

The Warriors were driven by their ground game in the win, with senior Sam Santiago-Lloyd scoring four rushing touchdowns and sophomore Nick McCabe running for one more score.

All four of Santiago-Lloyd’s scores came before halftime as WSU built up a 28-7 lead before the break. The senior back had 18 carries and 79 yards to go along with the quartet of scores.

It was another senior that led the rushing attack in yardage, though, as Dominik London carried the ball 19 times for 87 yards.

McCabe, a Caledonia grad, had 48 yards and a score on nine carries. Freshman quarterback Kyle Haas added 43 yards on five carries in the win.

Haas also had the team’s lone passing score, hitting fellow freshman Joe Sikma for a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Sikma had two catches for 54 yards to lead the receiving corps.

Haas was 6-for-18 for 115 yards and a touchdown, and junior Trevor Paulson went 3-for-6 for 78 yards in the Warriors dual QB system.

Winona State played lockdown defense against the Peacocks, allowing a 75-yard touchdown from Darryl Overstreet Jr to Jahani Wright in the first quarter, but holding UIU to just 132 yards the rest of the game combined.

Sophomore defensive lineman Darius Manuel led the Warriors in a number of defensive categories, with seven total tackles, five solo tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks all atop the statsheet.

Freshman defensive back Vernon Porte grabbed Winona State’s only interception of the game.

The victory guarantees WSU at least a share of the NSIC South division title, but it sets up a critical clash against Minnesota State-Mankato next weekend as the 5-0 Warriors face off against the 4-1 Mavericks. Both squads also sit at 8-2 overall in a tie with Bemidji State in the overall conference standings, with regional playoff seeding on the line in the game as well.

WSU and MSU will kick off at noon Saturday in Mankato.