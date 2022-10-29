College football: Winona State defense clamps down in win over Augustana

Winona State’s defense put forth a dominant effort Saturday as the Warriors held Augustana to single digits in a 24-7 win in a matchup between two of the NSIC’s top football teams.

In total, WSU (7-2 overall, 4-0 South division) forced eight punts, had a pair of interceptions and stopped the Vikings for a turnover on downs for 10 successful drives compared to just two scoring chances for Augustana (6-3, 2-3), one of which ended in a missed field goal with no damage done.

With a second-half interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Ikenna Ujuagu, the Warriors defense scored as many points as it allowed in the shut-down day.

It started up front as Winona State’s front seven was aggressive in blitzing Augustana quarterback Casey Bauman, resulting in four WSU sacks and a handful of pressures that kept Augie from gaining momentum.

“We knew we could bring the heat all day, that’s what our plan was,” senior edge rusher Carter Duxbury said.

The victory was a second big win in the Warriors’ NSIC title chase after handing Sioux Falls its first loss of the year with a second-half comeback last Saturday. This week, however, Winona State controlled all the way.

The Warriors came out of the gates fast, forcing Vikings punts on each of the first two drives and scoring a pair of touchdowns through the air on both of their own.

Both drives featured a heavy dose of passing, with 79 of the 91 yards on the first drive and 40 of the 57 yards on the second drive coming through the air and both touchdowns coming on strikes from junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen to senior receiver Darryl Williams, a 30-yarder first and 15 yards with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.

After starting slow in most of their games this year, it was been a concerted effort to start faster from Winona State this week during practice.

“Our guys were so sick of hearing ‘start fast’ that they probably said ‘you know what? Let’s just start fast so coach will quit talking about it,’” head coach Brian Bergstrom joked.

After that fast start, Augustana settled in defensively while the WSU defense stayed strong as both teams were held scoreless in the second quarter.

The Vikings’ best drive of the half came just before halftime, moving 83 yards in 3:59, but Winona State did not break in the red zone, forcing a 23-field goal try with four seconds left that Augustana kicker Ben Limburg missed wide right for a 14-0 score at halftime.

That defensive struggled continued in the third period, with a 30-yard field goal by Winona State sophomore kicker Jacob Scott near the midpoint as the only scoring play for a 17-0 WSU lead.

Augustana broke the shutout early in the fourth quarter when Bauman hit receiver Jack Fisher for a 33-yard touchdown and a 17-7 score at 11:56.

However, Winona State’s defense responded with interceptions on the Vikings’ next two drives. First up was a pick near midfield by junior defensive back Mitch Snitker, then Ujuagu gave the Warriors their only touchdown of the second half with 8:27 left to ice the win.

“We know adversity’s going to hit, it’s how we respond to it. You can’t respond any better than a pick six and another pick,” Duxbury said.

The Warriors did not put up gaudy stats offensively, totaling 245 yards with 173 passing and 72 rushing, but the team’s turnover-free day with just one sack allowed made the difference.

Paulsen went 10-for-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Kyle Haas was 4-for-7 for 36 yards in WSU’s two-quarterback system.

Paulsen was also the team’s leading rusher with 37 yards on five carries, and senior Sam Santiago-Lloyd had the best day for the running backs with 35 yards on 16 carries.

Williams was the top receiver, catching three balls for 66 yards and two scores.

Both WSU and Augustana earned votes in the AFCA coaches’ poll rankings this past week, and after beating previously 11th-ranked Sioux Falls as well, Winona State will likely earn an official spot in the rankings this upcoming week for the first time since ranking 15th prior to a playoff loss to close out the 2017 season.

The number next to the team’s name on the scoresheet will not concern the Warriors as they hit the road for a noon kickoff next Saturday against Upper Iowa (1-8, 0-4).

“It’s very exciting, but we can’t let that get to our heads. We’ve got Upper Iowa, we can’t look over them,” Williams said.