Winona State had one of the top defenses in the NSIC last season, and in Saturday’s spring game, it looked like that will continue into this upcoming fall as well.

The Warriors defense picked up a 24-17 win over the offense, the second-consecutive victory for the defensive squad after last offseason’s coaching overhaul. WSU’s offense scored two touchdowns and one field goal in the scrimmage’s 17 drives, and the other 13 ended with two interceptions, one failed fourth-down conversion and 10 forced punts.

For the top two strings on the defensive depth chart, it was an even matchup with the offense, and the offense actually led by a 10-8 score heading into halftime before the reserves took over in the final two quarters.

However, those backups seized their moment to fight for playing time with a 16-7 margin to seal the victory and show that WSU has been stockpiling plenty of depth.

“That’s a good sign, another step forward, when it’s those third- and fourth-group guys. It shows that we are maturing as a program, it’s not just the 1’s and the 2’s, the other guys are making plays too,” defensive coordinator Spencer Erickson said.

A big strength of the Winona State defense this upcoming fall will be the return of a trio of all-NSIC players at all three levels of the defense.

Junior defensive lineman Darius Manuel is back up front this year after earning all-conference first team with a team-high 11 tackles for loss and tied for sixth with 35 total tackles.

Just one tackle higher on the WSU leaderboard was junior cornerback Aarion Lacy, who had 36 stops to go along with two interceptions and six breakups in his second consecutive all-NSIC second-team campaign.

Winona State’s best returning player on either side of the ball is their third returning all-conference player though.

Senior linebacker Clay Schueffner was named first-team all-NSIC each of the past two seasons, and in 2022 he added a Harlon Hill nominee accolade as well as being selected as one of the Elite 100 Division II players by D2Football.com.

Schueffner led the NSIC with 122 total tackles, and ranked third on the Warriors with 7.5 tackles for loss, and second with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

That trio is just part of a sizable returning crop of WSU defensive standouts, with eight of the team’s top 10 in tackles back this coming season.

Of the returning starters, it was sophomore Nathaniel Wilcher that had the flashiest play of the spring game, picking up a simulated sack on the third play of the day.

Though the top-level production should remain high, there will be quite a few new faces after Winona State suffered some key losses at each level.

In the front seven, the Warriors saw the departure of Luc Leszczynski, Corrie King and 2021 NSIC Defensive Player of the Year Carter Duxbury, with all three being among the team’s top five in sacks last fall.

In the defensive backfield, WSU loses both run- and pass-coverage threats. Cornerback Brian Corbins Jr led the Warriors with four interceptions, and safety Mitch Snitker was second on the team with 81 tackles last fall.

Saturday’s spring game showed plenty of potential in filling those gaps in production.

Senior John Schmidt and sophomore Rico De Leon each saw limited playing time last fall, with four and five tackles respectively, and Schmidt had one of the team’s two interceptions while De Leon had a swat and a tackle for loss in two of the team’s better defensive performances.

It was not just returning role players that shined, but newcomers as well. Redshirt freshman Carson Sippel had a hard-fought pass breakup in the first half and also snagged the defense’s second interception of the day in the second half, and redshirt freshman linebacker Lincoln Snitker had a tackle for loss and a sack on the final two drives of the game.

Heading into Saturday’s scrimmage, the Winona State coaches made it perfectly clear that there is no hard and fast limit on how many guys will get on the field this coming fall, and playmakers can be found anywhere on the roster.

“We’re going to play as many guys as we can trust…It gives those guys the opportunity and those guys the drive to go out there and execute and show they’re worthy to take snaps on a Saturday, and that’s all you can really ask out of them,” Erickson said.

One thing next fall’s WSU defense will have that last fall’s stellar unit did not is a level of experience under the pressure of the postseason, following a first-round exit against Bemidji State.

Now, the goal is to one-up that accomplishment.

“Obviously when you meet a standard, they start raising the bar even more. We’ve got to continue to have high standards for ourselves, for our teammates and we’ll roll from there,” Schueffner said.