 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WARRIORS FOOTBALL

College football: Winona State earns first playoff berth since 2017

  • 0
Winona State Haas and Gavin

Winona State freshman quarterback Kyle Haas, left, hands off to sophomore running back Ty Gavin, right, in a regular season game against MSU-Mankato. The Warriors will play in the playoffs this weekend for the first time since 2017.

 CRAIG JOHNSON Winona Daily News

Winona State's football team is headed to the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017. 

When the bracket was revealed Sunday afternoon, the Warriors (8-3) earned the fifth seed in the Super Region Four section of the bracket and will hit the road for a first-round matchup against four-seed Bemidji State (9-2) this Saturday, with the kickoff time yet to be determined. 

The pair of NSIC rivals have already met up once in Bemidji so far this fall, with the Beavers winning a 34-24 game on Sept. 17, the first WSU loss of the season and the start of a nine-game winning streak to close the season for BSU. 

The winner between the Warriors and Beavers will move on to face top-seeded Angelo State, which received a first-round bye, in San Angelo, Texas the following weekend.

Another pair of NSIC foes will face off in the opening round, as three-seed MSU-Mankato will host six-seed Wayne State. While they are the lower seed, the Wildcats defeated the Mavericks 41-33 at home on Oct. 8.

People are also reading…

Winona State's most recent playoff appearance came in 2017 when the Warriors lost 20-6 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce. 

The program's last Division II playoff win was a 10-3 home victory over Emporia State in 2003, though the Warriors won the Mineral Water Bowl 41-21 over Lindenwood in 2012 for the program's most recent postseason win.

Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News