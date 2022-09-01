College football: Winona State embarks on next steps

A new era of Winona State football is fast approaching.

After an offseason of change throughout the program, the first game under head coach Brian Bergstrom is just days away as the Warriors prepare to kick off the season with a road trip to take on NSIC foe Minot State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

While the Warriors’ new head man is making a debut, he is far from the only unfamiliar face that will be on the sidelines and the field this weekend.

For starters, WSU will feature a new offensive coordinator in Isaac Fruechte, as well as a new co-defensive coordinator in Spencer Erickson, as the duo head a staff with a total of 11 new assistant coaches. Longtime defensive coordinator Brian Curtin is the sole Warriors coach to remain from the Tom Sawyer era, preparing for his 25th season with the school.

The defensive unit helmed by Curtin and Erickson will be critical to the team’s success, especially early in the season.

Winona State had one of the top defenses in the NSIC last fall, ranking fourth with 24.2 points allowed per game. With four all-conference players returning, including last season’s Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Carter Duxbury, expectations are high heading into the start of the season.

“I think going from good to great is harder than average to good. That jump requires more attention to detail, more ability level, more talent level, more hard work to see the gains,” Bergstrom said.

The return of the senior Duxbury’s team-leading 11 sacks is an important component, but with leading tacklers junior linebacker Clay Scueffner (92) and junior safety Mitch Snitker (82) back as well, the defense a hard-nosed identity that will be familiar to longtime Warriors fans.

Adding in the return cornerback Aarion Lacy, the fourth all-conference honoree and WSU’s leader with three interceptions and eight pass breakups last fall, the Warriors will have a high level of both talent and experience in all areas of the defense that should help fill in the few vacant starting spots.

“We’ve got experience at all levels, D Line, linebackers, DBs, safeties. It’s really nice to see the older guys take leadership and help the younger guys learn the new playbook,” Duxbury said.

Curtin and Erickson believe WSU fans will not be able to notice a difference in the team’s defensive scheme, even though behind the scenes there have been some changes to the verbiage and tweaks to the playbooks.

One thing that they hope fans will notice, though, is an increased level of energy and aggression.

“We’re going to attack, we’re not going to play on our heels. We’re not going to let people dictate what they want to do, we’re going to dictate to them what we want to do,” Erickson said.

The defense’s strengths will carry even more importance as the revamped offense gets up to speed.

Winona State’s biggest departure from last season is quarterback Owen Burke, a four-year starter that ranks among the program’s top 10 in a number of statistical categories.

As for who will start under center this year, WSU’s coaches have played coy, though junior Trevor Paulson is the only signal caller with collegiate playing experience, going 1-for-1 for 4 yards in a blowout win over Concordia-St. Paul last fall.

The Warriors also lost their top two receiving threats, and the team’s second-highest rusher from a season ago, creating more gaps in production that will need to be filled.

That offensive unit is not devoid of returning talent, though.

Top running back Dominik London is back for his junior year after running for 512 yards and four touchdowns on 92 carries last year, and junior receiver Sawyer Maly and senior tight end Jaylen Schleicher are back after ranking third and fourth in receiving yards, respectively.

Winona State will also have an infusion of veteran talent that was not on the field last fall, as a pair of senior captains return from season-long injuries. Running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd was the team’s top rusher in 2019, totaling 956 yards and eight touchdowns on 186 carries, while receiver Tyler Anderson was second on the team with 32 catches for 505 yards and two touchdowns.

Being able to learn from those leaders has been crucial for the many new starters on the offensive side of the ball.

“They’ve played at this level and at a very high level here, so their experience has been huge for us young guys, teaching us and coaching us up, getting us ready for this upcoming season,” Paulson said.

Saturday’s matchup against Minot State will be an important game to set the tone and expectations for what the new regime will look like.

The Warriors have dominated the series against the Beavers so far, winning all four matchups between the teams since Minot joined the NSIC in 2012, with a margin of victory ranging from 31 points to 46 points. The most recent meeting was in 2019, when WSU topped the Beavers 49-3 in Winona.

A sizable win could show that the Warriors are continuing the success they have built over the past few decades despite the changes, which may come as a shock to some of the NSIC’s coaches after slating WSU to finish sixth in the 14-team preseason conference rankings.

Those opinions of others outside the program have not swayed the thoughts of the Warriors players, though, as expectations are high for the upcoming year.

“I think some people maybe overlook us a little bit, but I think we have a very special team here in Winona and I’m really excited to see how we go out and perform,” Anderson said.