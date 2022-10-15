College football: Winona State hammers rival Mustangs

Winona State’s football team retained The Sledge for the sixth time in a row, soundly defeating rival Southwest Minnesota State 43-7 on the road Saturday.

SMSU scored on the game’s opening drive, and kept the Warriors off the board for the full first quarter, but it was all WSU from that point on.

It was a balanced effort in the 26-point second quarter, with a rushing score, passing touchdown, punt return touchdown, a safety and a field goal allowing all phases of the game to get in on the action for Winona State.

The lone scoring play in the third quarter was another field goal, and WSU finished things off with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a rushing score in the fourth to finish off the 35-point victory.

Freshman Kyle Haas had a strong day under center, going 12-for-17 for 142 yards and one touchdown. Junior Trevor Paulsen was 7-for-12 with 77 yards and an interception in the Warriors’ two-QB system.

Senior Darryl Williams led the receiving corps with three catches for 96 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown. Junior Jason Michael Young had a productive day as well, catching a team-best six balls for 72 yards.

Senior Sam Santiago-Lloyd led the ground game with 18 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, but sophomores Nick McCabe and Ty Gavin were not far behind. Gavin had 12 carries for 62 yards, while the Caledonia grad McCabe had two carries for 69 yards, including a 65-yard score.

Sophomore kicker Jacob Scott went 2-for-2 on field goals, both from 30 yards out, as well as 5-for-5 on extra points.

Junior Andrew Goergen, another Caledonia grad, recovered the blocked punt for a touchdown. Sophomore Aarion Lacy had the team’s punt return touchdown, taking the kick 62 yards to round out the team’s impressive special teams performance.