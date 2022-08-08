College football: Winona State kicks off practices Monday

The 2022 fall semester at Winona State is not for two more weeks, but for the Warriors football team, it feels like class is already in session.

“It feels like the first day of school again. Everyone’s here, running around, trying to have some fun,” senior linebacker Carter Duxbury said.

On Monday, WSU held its first official practice of the 2022 season, and much like the first day of a new school year, the Warriors players have a new set of teachers to get used to.

Over the offseason, the coaching staff got an overhaul as campus legend Tom Sawyer retired and new head coach Brian Bergstrom took the reins, bringing in a handful of new coaches on both sides of the ball with him.

For Duxbury and his teammates, there will certainly be a transition period as they get used to the way their new leaders run things, but the staff has been good at guiding the way so far.

“The new staff definitely makes me feel like a freshman again. Everything’s different,” Duxbury said. “I really like their communication piece, they’re clear with what they want and what they’re asking us.”

While the players are getting used to a new situation, so is Bergstrom.

After 19 years as an assistant coach in various capacities, this season marks Bergstrom’s first as a head coach. His motto to the players is to go 1-0 every day, improving as a metaphor for winning, and he holds himself to that same standard.

“It’s still a learning curve, to be honest,” Bergstrom said. “I learn something new as a coach every day.”

The Warriors still have plenty of starting roles to assign, but one thing that is clear from the start is that the defense will be a more experienced unit than the offense at the start of the season. A number of WSU’s top offensive players graduated last season, while the team’s top defenders like NSIC Defensive Player of the Year Duxbury are back.

Duxbury says he is more than happy to take on a heavier load at the start of the season as his other teammates get acclimated.

“With a new quarterback and everything, I don’t want to put too much pressure on the offense, I want the pressure on the defense,” Duxbury said.

Bergstrom’s past history comes as a coach on the defensive side of the ball, and while he admits he still has a fondness for dialing up a defensive scheme, he believes his history of shutting down opposing offenses has given him a good sense of what will and will not work for his own squad.

However before the Warriors kick off the season on Sept. 3 on the road against Minot State, the team still has nearly a month to go 1-0 each day and keep improving.

At the end of the first official practice, Bergstrom says he is encouraged by his team’s hunger to win and their desire to follow through on his mantra and continue to improve, whether they are a multi-year starter or a player just joining the team as a freshman.

That resolve was strengthened last week when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s preseason poll was released, with Winona State sitting in the upper-middle of the pack at sixth overall out of 14 teams and directly in the middle in fourth out of seven teams in the South Division.

“I think we’re a little underlooked,” Duxbury said. “I really think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”

Bergstrom added that the preseason poll is based more on past performance, but by the end of the emerging season, his team will have what it takes to sit atop the leaderboard.

“Our goal is to be the best that we can be. We would contend that our best will be good enough at the end,” Bergstrom said.