College football: Winona State loses first game of season in Bemidji

Winona State’s offense struggled, and its defense was hot-and-cold, as the Warriors (2-1) lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 34-24 road game against Bemidji State (1-2).

Winona State lost the turnover battle in each of its first two games, and throughout the week, head coach Brian Bergstrom stressed the importance of improving in that aspect against the Beavers.

Throughout the first half, that emphasis was evident.

After a trio of punts and a missed 27-yard Bemidji State field goal to start the game, it was the WSU defense that got the scoring started when senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr. intercepted a pass near midfield and sped through the Beavers’ offensive tackling efforts and into the end zone for a pick six and a 7-0 Warriors lead with 4:32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Bemidji State had a nice drive going on the next possession, but fumbled the ball in the red zone and Winona State recovered at the 18-yard line for the second turnover of the game.

However, the Warriors were forced into a three-and-out and Bemidji State responded with a quick drive for its first points of the game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt to Dhel Duncan-Busby to tie the score 7-7 on the first play of the second quarter.

Following another WSU punt, Bemidji State stretched the lead to 13-7 with a touchdown pass from Alt to Brendan Beaulieu, with a missed extra point.

Winona State cut into the deficit with a 29-yard field goal by Jacob Scott for a 13-10 score, and the Warriors defense picked up its third turnover of the day when safety Mitch Snitker intercepted a pass on the two yard line to spoil a solid BSU drive.

That trio of turnovers kept the Warriors in the game early, but WSU would not be able to force any more in the remainder of the game. Still, as a point of emphasis, the team delivered on their coach’s wishes with three turnovers by the defense and none by the Warriors offense.

The Beavers scored one final time before halftime on a one-yard rush by Jalen Frye for a 20-10 score at the break.

Both teams punted on their initial drives of the second half, but Winona State put itself into position for points on its second drive with a 40-yard field goal attempt. Scott’s kick had plenty of distance, but the ball doinked off the left upright to keep the score at 20-10.

Bemidji State made the Warriors pay for that by driving 77 yards to take a 27-10 lead on Beaulieu’s second receiving score of the day with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors fought back on the ensuing drive, marching down the field with a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Paulsen to tight end Jaylen Schleicher and a two-point conversion pass to J. Michael Young cutting it to a 27-18 score with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

Paulsen was shaky to start the game, and the Warriors alternated drives between Paulsen and true freshman Kyle Haas in the second and early third quarter, but Paulsen had a few solid drives in the second half to stay under center for the remainder of the game.

In total, Paulsen went 15-for-27 with 169 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 10 rushing yards on four attempts with a touchdown on the ground. Haas was 6-for-10 for 61 yards passing with a trio of sacks resulting in minus 20 rushing yards.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Beavers scored one final time for a nearly insurmountable 34-18 lead with 7:43 on the clock.

Winona State put up an admirable effort, with Paulsen scoring on a seven-yard read option rush to cut the score to 34-24 at 3:09, but Paulsen’s two-point conversion pass was deflected and Bemidji State recovered the ensuing onside kick to ice the game.

The Warriors defense did a good job of turning the ball over early, but allowed Bemidji State to move the ball efficiently otherwise, with 371 passing yards and 159 rushing yards allowed and 34 points after WSU allowed just 13.5 points per game in the first two contests.

Another issue for Winona State came as its offensive line had a down day.

In the first two weeks, WSU allowed just one sack and averaged 206.5 yards rushing. On Saturday, the Warriors quarterbacks were sacked four times and the team had just 57 net rushing yards. Running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd led the team in rushing with six carries for 46 yards.

Winona State will be back in action at home next Saturday, hosting Minnesota State-Moorhead at 1 p.m.