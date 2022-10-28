College football: Winona State prepares for another tough foe

Winona State’s football team picked up its biggest win in recent years last Saturday, beating a ranked team for the first time since 2018 as the Warriors pulled off a 20-17 home win over a Sioux Falls team that was previously unbeaten and ranked 11th in the nation by the American Football Coaches Association.

It was a statement win for WSU, moving to 6-2 on the season and putting itself in position to control its own destiny in the race for the NSIC South division title in head coach Brian Bergstrom’s first season at the helm.

Even more than that, in a sport that is often over-the-top serious about the results, it was fun.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m excited about Saturday, is how fun it was,” Bergstrom said. “What a day. The environment and the weather and the crowd, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

The Warriors played well enough to win against one of the NSIC’s top teams, but it was far from a perfect performance as WSU fell behind 10-0 and 17-7 before their second-half surge.

Comebacks have been a consistent strength all season for Winona State, but they are a double-edged sword as first you need to start slow and fall behind in order to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

“I would say the biggest area we’ve got to grow in as a football team is we’ve got to be more consistent. We can’t be so up and down, and we have to start fast, and that has to be intentional,” Bergstrom said.

WSU will have a chance to show off their improved consistency against another top-flight foe Saturday when Augustana rolls into town.

The 6-2 Vikings have been ranked in the AFCA’s polls throughout much of the season, but following a 35-14 home loss to Minnesota State-Mankato last week, Augie fell out of the rankings, though still earned four points. Meanwhile, Winona State’s big win earned them five points in the poll for the program’s first votes since the second week of the 2019 season.

Augustana has gotten the better of the Warriors lately, with seven wins in the teams’ 12 matchups since 2008, including two in a row thanks to a 38-20 win last fall.

The Vikings are a well-rounded squad in most respects, but they rank last in the conference in passing yards allowed with 245.8 yards per game.

In order to give the Warriors’ pair of quarterbacks the best chance to succeed, the offensive line needs to continue its strong play; last week against a Sioux Falls teams with the most sacks in the NSIC, the WSU O-line allowed just one sack.

The matchup will carry a bit of extra importance for Bergstrom, who coached at Augustana for five seasons from 2012-2016 and worked alongside many of the members of the Vikings staff in that time.

He calls head coach Jerry Olszewski one of his “biggest mentors and friends” and even recruited a few of the players currently on the Vikings roster at the tail end of his tenure.

Despite the personal ties, Bergstrom says he has not been worrying about the matchup any more than every other game of the season.

“I think our motivation and the pressure we put on ourselves is so great every game that we’re in. I don’t see this as more motivation, more pressure,” Bergstrom said.