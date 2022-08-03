College football: Winona State ranks sixth in NSIC coaches poll

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released its coaches poll on Tuesday, and Winona State was selected to finish sixth overall and fourth in the South Division in head coach Brian Bergstrom's first season.

By earning 109 points in the overall voting, WSU placed sixth in the 14-team conference, sandwiched between seventh-place Northern State at 94 and a tie for fourth place between Minnesota State and Sioux Falls at 136. Augustana earned the top spot at 153 points, narrowly beating Bemidji State's 145.

In the South Division standings, Winona State ranks fourth with 21 points, falling between Sioux Falls' 27 and Wayne State's 19.

Junior lineman Payton Dachel was named as Winona State's offensive player to watch by the conference, the only offensive lineman to earn the honor. On defense, the conference named senior linebacker Carter Duxbury as the Warriors' defensive player to watch after a junior season in which Duxbury won NSIC defensive Player of the Year and multiple All-American honors.