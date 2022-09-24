College football: Winona State routs Moorhead in offensive explosion

Winona State’s football team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sizable win, beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 40-7 in Winona on Saturday.

The Warriors (3-1) dominated the game from the start, as senior linebacker Ben McCabe intercepted a pass in the red zone on the game’s opening drive and it was off to the races from there as the offense marched 87 yards with a four-yard touchdown rush by senior Sam Santiago-Lloyd for a 7-0 lead over the Dragons (1-3).

WSU would never trail in the win.

It was a well-rounded effort from Winona State, building up a 24-7 lead by halftime as all three phases of the game contributed.

Following Santiago-Lloyd’s score, special teams got involved as sophomore kicker Jacob Scott hit field goals of 42 yards and 48 yards, as well as a special teams touchdown when sophomore Zach Myhre blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by freshman Tristan Root.

Defensively, junior linebacker Clay Schueffner put up points with an interception returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

Putting points on the board when the offense was on the sidelines went a long way toward setting the tone for the remainder of the Warriors rout.

“To get the blocked punt into the interception, that just spring-boarded us into momentum, belief and energy,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

MSU-Moorhead’s only scoring of the game came midway through the second quarter on a pass-heavy drive capped off by a great catch by Dragons receiver Brady Perryman on a 20-yard touchdown despite tight coverage from the Warriors secondary.

The Winona State defense held the Dragons near their season averages with 57 rushing yards and 203 passing yards, though the seven-point performance was below Moorhead’s season average of 15 heading into the contest, thanks in part to a trio of interceptions as WSU won the turnover battle 3-to-0.

WSU was able to score three more times in the second half.

First was a seven-yard swing pass touchdown from freshman quarterback Kyle Haas to sophomore running back Nick McCabe that was significant for a couple reasons.

For Haas, it was the first touchdown pass of his young career and part of a 9-for-14 day with 119 yards and a score in his second game. WSU’s other quarterback in their two-QB system was junior Trevor Paulsen, who went 11-for-16 for 148 yards.

The pair combined for 267 yards and no interceptions on the day, the best passing output of the year so far after throwing for 230 yards the week before against Bemidji State.

“They protected the football for one,” Bergstrom said. “They’re doing a great job of going back-and-forth off of each other.”

For McCabe, the score was a solid Warriors debut after transferring into the program from Northern Iowa and missing the first three games of the year due to injury.

Winona State continued its scoring with two fourth quarter field goals, as Scott hit from 43 and 48 yards.

It was an impressive performance from the sophomore, with four kicks of 40 yards or longer after coming into the game 3-of-6 with a long of 26 yards. Last season Scott’s long was 35 yards, so the quartet of kicks proved the Warriors have an additional weapon in their arsenal if things go awry for the offense past midfield.

“The ability to take points and not feel like you’ve got to go for it down there is huge,” Bergstrom said.

The 40-point offensive output was the most points of the season for the Warriors after scoring 24 twice and 25 once in the first three games.

Winona State will be back in action next Saturday, at home for the second week in a row with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Wayne State College.