College football: Winona State season on the line in playoff rematch

When the Winona State football team hits the field for its first playoff game in five years, the stakes might not be familiar, but the foe will be.

The Warriors will travel to face a fellow NSIC division champion when unseeded NSIC South co-champ WSU faces off against NSIC North title winner and fourth-seeded Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Winona State has not played in the Division II playoffs since the 2017 season, when the Warriors lost a 20-6 home matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce. The football program has not won a playoff game since a 10-3 home win over Emporia State in 2003, but WSU did win the 2012 Mineral Water Bowl 41-21 over Lindenwood for the team’s most recent postseason win.

Saturday will not be the first meeting in Bemidji between the two teams this fall.

Back on Sept. 17, the Beavers beat the Warriors 34-24 to snap a three-game winning streak by WSU in the rivalry.

In the nine weeks since, Winona State’s players have reached new peaks that those around the program believe should give them an upper hand in the rematch.

“I think we’ve grown up,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “We’ve done a lot of maturing in terms of not only our ability, growing in skill and understanding scheme, but just how to handle competition, how to handle ourselves when things aren’t going well.”

The first matchup between the two squads was certainly a game where things often were not going well for the Warriors.

After Winona State scored first for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, Bemidji scored four times over the next quarter and a half while allowing just one WSU field goal for a 27-10 lead midway through the third quarter. To the Warriors’ credit, they bounced back to outscore the Beavers 14-7 the remainder of the game to narrow the margin to a 10-point loss.

That inconsistent play left a sour taste in the players’ mouth, believing that if they played the way they did in the first and fourth quarters for the full game, they had BSU right where they wanted them.

“We felt like if we played to our level, we could have won that game earlier in the season. Now it’s our chance to prove that,” senior receiver Tyler Anderson said.

The biggest area of improvement the Warriors need to make in the rematch is to continue their stretch of playing nearly penalty-free football.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Winona State committed 12 penalties for 88 yards. The Beavers also had a penalty-heavy performance, with eight for 83 yards, meaning the Warriors lost out on a potential edge by being undisciplined.

As the season has gone on, WSU has gotten much better in that department, with just 12 penalties total over the past four weeks — including just twice apiece in each of the last two games of the regular season.

Another critical area of improvement for the Warriors will be running the ball better.

WSU’s three losses this year came in the games with the team’s three lowest rushing yard totals, with a 57-yard performance against the Beavers ranking second worst over the course of the season.

As such, the Warriors are focusing on running the ball consistently from the start.

“That’s what it’s all about, getting the ground game going early. … The biggest thing we’re going to work on this week is we’ve got to get it going in the trenches,” junior offensive lineman Payton Dachel said.

With weather reports predicting low temperatures hovering in the teens during the game, that run-game focus might be even more critical as passing grows more difficult.

The weather may be a boost to the Warriors defense as well, as Bemidji State boasts the most potent passing attack in the conference, with an average of 336.8 yards per game, well ahead of second-place MSU-Moorhead’s 270.5 in the NSIC regular season rankings.

If the weather does not hinder the Beavers, WSU’s defensive players believe their improved chemistry will get the job done to hold BSU below the 159 rushing yards and 371 passing yards the Warriors allowed earlier this season.

“We learned we’ve got to play as a complete unit. Us as the defensive line, we can’t rely on the back half to make the plays, and the back half can’t rely on us to make the plays,” senior defensive lineman Luc Leszczynski said.

While the Warriors will have a step up on preparing to deal with the way Bemidji State plays, that familiarity goes both ways and will benefit the Beavers, too.

However, in Bergstrom’s experience, he would rather try to beat a team you have lost to before than to beat a team a second time.

“If you’re going to play a team a second time, I think it’s hard to beat a team twice in one year. We get to come in as the underdog, and nobody’s expecting us to win,” Bergstrom said.

The increased emotions of the NSIC rivalry rematch will raise the intensity of the game a bit, but the Warriors already have stakes that are plenty high.

“It’s win or go home, there’s really no option to lose here. There is no next week if we lose. I think that’s enough motivation in itself,” Leszczynski said.