College football: Winona State takes step forward in first season of new era

Though the season ended with a loss in the first round of the playoffs, it was hardly a poor effort this fall by the Winona State football team.

Even in the 31-7 road loss against four-seed Bemidji State on Saturday there were positives to glean.

The Warriors had a strong performance in the first half, playing to a 0-0 tie through two periods as the defense was opportunistic in forcing turnovers, holding the high-powered Beavers at bay.

After the break, the more experienced BSU squad took over, scoring on five consecutive drives to clinch a postseason win for the second year in a row.

WSU head coach Brian Bergstrom believes that though his squad did not come out on top, the Warriors players caught a glimpse at the future of the program by seeing the Beavers celebrate that postseason winning streak.

“We weren’t ready this Saturday, but when we are ready, we’re going to win those games and we’ll win them often,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom’s debut season does not require any nitpicking for silver linings, instead serving as a significant step forward for the typically-strong Winona State program.

WSU’s 8-3 overall record and 5-1 mark in NSIC South division play were one win better than the 2021 season’s 7-4 and 4-2 records.

More importantly the Warriors won a share of the South division championship, the first for the school since 2012.

Winona State also made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2008.

Bergstrom wants his players to be happy about what they accomplished this fall, but he also hopes they see it as just one stop in a multi-year journey rather than the final destination.

“It’s exciting…but now the bar is raised and now we’ve got to win the first playoff game,” Bergstrom said.

The key to meeting those new expectations comes back to the WSU coaching staff’s favorite motto; to go 1-0 every day, always being better tomorrow than you were today.

“If you can keep doing that day-to-day, week-to-week, year-to-year, you constantly grown and that’s something that’s incredibly easy to say and incredibly hard to do,” Bergstrom said.

That is not something that the Warriors just need to worry about during practices and games during the season, but throughout the offseason as well.

Over the next few weeks, the players and coaches will debrief through a variety of meetings while the players rest up physically after the grueling season.

Starting in December, the players will get back in the weight room while the coaches hit the recruiting trail hard thanks to their increase in free time, no longer worrying about game plans and playbooks.

Of course, the WSU coaches have been recruiting all throughout the fall season, but the search for new talent will kick into overdrive over the final two months.

“Recruiting is how you take the next step forward in terms of talent and ability,” Bergstrom said.

While there are still plenty of pieces yet to fall into place, there is one name that is familiar to local football fans that has already announced his intention to join up with the Warriors.

Wesley Wollan, an offensive and defensive lineman from Winona Senior High, announced his commitment to play for WSU early in November. The senior Winhawk will be joining his older brother Garit, currently a sophomore offensive lineman at Winona State.

The February 1 national signing day will fly by, and soon enough, spring practices will be back before they know it.

Until then, though, Bergstrom and the rest of the Warriors might flip on the TV and do something they have not been able to do while they were on the field and the sidelines: watching a football game and relaxing while doing it.

“I’ll certainly enjoy sitting down and just having football on and not being so emotionally tied to the results of the game as I normally am,” Bergstrom said.