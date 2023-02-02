Winona State’s football team aims to go 1-0 every day, but on Wednesday, the Warriors went 33-0.

On National Signing Day, WSU announced 29 high school recruits and four college transfers that comprise the program’s incoming class.

After a hectic recruiting cycle last winter, as the Warriors coaching staff experienced turnover from the end of the Tom Sawyer years into the beginning of the Brian Bergstrom era, this year was a more traditional year-round effort.

“This is a special one. Last year was special as well, that was more of a sprint in recruiting,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “This year we’ve had a full body of work investing in our future family.”

As has been the case for many years, the key to Warriors recruiting is to lock down the top players in their immediate area, and that was accomplished this season.

Defensive lineman Wesley Wollan and linebacker Bryan Cassellius, the two top players from Winona Senior High, both committed to WSU and receiver Carter Todd, a La Crescent-Hokah multi-sport star, represented the hyper-local focus on Winona County as well.

Expanding the radius a bit, the Warriors also secured quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, a two-time state champion at La Crosse Aquinas, and linebacker Mason Kolling, a 9-man football jack-of-all-trades from Kingsland who was the first to verbally commit to WSU back on August 1.

For the Winona State high school class, 18 recruits came from the state of Minnesota, seven hail from Wisconsin and two each are from Iowa and Illinois.

“We’ll go as far out as we need to get the talent we need to win, but the first place we look is at home,” Bergstrom said.

The Warriors also added a quartet of transfers from colleges, with all four being rising juniors. Two are joining from NSIC rivals and another pair coming from a different division of football entirely.

Quarterback Cole Stenstrom is coming from University of South Dakota, a Division I school, while receiver Sylvere Campbell will be a junior, coming from Division III Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

Defensive back James Williams will coming from nearby MSU-Mankato, while receiver Kaleb Skelly joins WSU from Northern State University.

Warriors fans might recognize Skelly’s name from this past fall, as he had a team-high six receptions with 96 yards and a touchdown in a 42-21 Wolves win, which led Winona State receivers coach Jalen Myrick to exclaim that he “killed us” during Wednesday’s signing day presentation at River City Grill.

As is the case for all four of those players, Winona State’s coaches targeted transfer portal players that they had previously recruited and already had a relationship with.

“You’re not just taking shots in the dark because of the name of the school they used to go to,” co-defensive coordinator Spencer Erickson said.

Not every member of that 33-man class will hit the field for the Warriors right away, and some may not play a down for the team at all for one reason or another. However, they are being brought in because they have a chance to make Winona State better one way or another, whether that is on the field during games, during practice or in the film room.

“It’s all to try to elevate the program and consistency level of our play so we get the best out of everybody. I don’t really care who plays, but I want to play the best players so it gives is the best chance to win,” offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte said.

With Wednesday’s signing day celebrations now officially in the rearview mirror, the hunt is on for the Class of 2024.

“We’re in constant contact with these guys almost for 12 months. I’m not going to say we’re going to start tomorrow, but it’ll be pretty quick,” co-defensive coordinator Brian Curtin said.