College football: Winona State wins home opener in comeback

Winona State battled through a tough start for the second week in a row, pulling ahead in the second half for a 25-17 win over University of Mary in the first home victory of the Brian Bergstrom era.

After picking up a win on the road in Week 1, it was a nice change of pace for the Warriors players and coaches to defend their home turf for the first time.

“It’s always fun going and beating someone in their own house, but getting a win at home, there’s nothing like it,” junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen said.

It took a bit of time for the Warriors (2-0) to get into a groove against the Marauders (0-2).

The explosive UMary offense was hot at the start, going 74 yards on the game’s opening drive, capped off with a three-yard jet sweep rushing score by junior receiver Danny Kittner for a 7-0 lead at 11:32.

After forcing a Winona State three-and-out, the Marauders kept rolling with a 70-yard drive with a hard-nosed 11-yard touchdown rush by senior running back Dave Small Jr. for a 14-0 lead with 2:30 left in the first.

WSU’s defensive players and coaches knew they had a tough task ahead of them heading into the game after UMary put up 451 total yards of offense in its first game.

Through the first two drives, the Marauders had put up 144 yards, but Winona State would shut them down the rest of the way, allowing just 44 more yards for the remainder of the game.

The shift in play was not the result of any changing coverages or special blitzes, it simply came from making fewer of the mistakes the Warriors had been making.

“We didn’t change to a different defense, we just executed better. We were in position most of the time, we just didn’t make the play, and we started making the play better,” Bergstrom said.

Winona State’s defensive players acknowledge that they have not been playing well early in the game so far, but their ability to hold the opposition to just a field goal on the remaining nine drives of the game provides some tantalizing potential if it can last for a full 60 minutes.

“We’re coming out a little flat right away at the start,” senior edge rusher Carter Duxbury said. “If we can bring that same intensity in the first half and carry it through the full game, we’ll do a lot better and win a lot of games.”

WSU’s offense responded as well before the end of the quarter, as sophomore running back Ty Gavin had a pair of big runs to spark the unit.

On the first play of the drive, Gavin bounced outside for a 37-yard rush to flip the field and three plays later broke free for a 22-yard rushing score for the Warriors’ first home touchdown of the year and a 14-7 score with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

By the end of the game, Gavin had 150 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, his second consecutive game with 150-plus after tallying 159 yards in Week 1.

“He’s got good instinct and feel and knows when to cut back and knows when to keep it on track,” Bergstrom said.

Both teams punted twice to start the second quarter, then WSU’s defense stepped up to cut into the deficit themselves.

The Marauders picked up a first down after converting on a third-and-11 opportunity to set up first down on the UMary 31-yard line, but on the next play the Warriors pressured a lateral attempt, forcing a fumble that kept squirting out of the hands of both teams and eventually rolled into the end zone for a safety and a 14-9 UMary lead with 4:22 left until halftime.

Paulsen moved the Warriors into Marauders territory on the ensuing drive, but was intercepted just shy of the red zone, but WSU’s defense stood strong again to force a punt and head into halftime with a 14-9 score.

The second half did not get off to a great start, with Paulsen getting sacked for the only time of the afternoon on the second play, fumbling the ball and setting up UMary on the Warriors 34 yard line.

The Marauders were able to get a field goal to extend the lead to 17-9 at 12:16, but given the field position, allowing just three points was another solid stand by the WSU defense in UMary’s only scoring play after the first quarter.

Paulsen started to get into a bit of a rhythm on the next drive, but it was the running game that came up strong again as senior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd had a key third-and-one conversion in the red zone and a two-yard rushing score as well for a 17-15 score at 6:13 in the third quarter after a two-point try was no good.

Santiago-Lloyd is the thunder to Gavin’s lightning, bringing a bruising running style that compliments the shifty style of his sophomore teammate.

However, the success of both backs is more due to the strong play of a Winona State offensive line that only returned two starters from last season but has gelled early this year with 408 yards and five touchdowns on the ground through two games.

“Coach (Trevor) Olson has done an amazing job transforming them into one unit,” Bergstrom said. “The O-Line has five guys, that’s hard to do to play as one.”

That ground success continued on the Warriors’ next drive too, with Paulsen capping off a 42-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown rush on a run option to put Winona State ahead for the first time with a 22-17 score with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

WSU’s defense forced a pair of three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, and the offense soaked up much of the clock on a pair of drives that each ended in field goal attempts, with a 31-yard miss preceding a 26-yard make by sophomore Jacob Scott with 32 seconds left for a 25-17 score to seal the win.

The Warriors will be back on the road next week, traveling to take on Bemidji State for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

But for now, Bergstrom and his players will enjoy their first win at the familiar confines of Maxwell Field.

“I know how hard they work and how few times you get to play the game, so to stick in there and have what we preach work, it’s really rewarding,” Bergstrom said.