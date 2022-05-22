College football: WSU alum Devon Moore gets shot at NFL

Winona State football alum Devon Moore earned a shot at the next level next week, competing in the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp tryout from May 13-15.

At the conclusion of the tryout the Falcons signed a trio of players, but Moore was not one of them. Still, to get a chance is an uncommon accomplishment for a local player.

The linebacker Moore was a three-time all-conference player in his Warriors career, and while playing at the Division 2 level may not feature the same spotlight as playing at a Division 1 powerhouse like Alabama, his talent was still noticed by NFL scouts.

“It’s just a good reminder that if you’re good enough, the NFL will find you,” WSU head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “Tt’s awesome for Devon and it’s really good for Winona State football because it reminds people that you can chase your dreams here, and if your dream includes the NFL, if you’re good enough, the NFL is going to find you.”

For the players that played alongside Moore last season that will be returning this fall, having a former teammate that rose through the professional ranks could serve as a key motivator for their own future careers.

“Whether they thought it was a reality that they could pursue something like that or not, if it gives them a fraction of a percentage more belief in themselves and this program, then we’re certainly taking a positive out of it,” Bergstrom said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

