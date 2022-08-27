College football: WSU coach Isaac Fruechte returns to local roots

There will be plenty of fresh faces prowling the sidelines for the Winona State football team this fall, but one of those newcomers is a name that is familiar across the football scene in Southeastern Minnesota, whether as a friend or an opponent.

Isaac Fruechte, former Caledonia High standout and the son of legendary Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, is set to get underway in his first season as the offensive coordinator at WSU when the Warriors travel to Minot State on Sept. 3.

While Fruechte has enjoyed the ride that brought him around the Midwest as both a player and coach, he is excited to be just a short drive away from his hometown.

“There’s many reasons I wanted to come back home and I’m super thankful and happy to be here,” Fruechte said. “I’ve got two boys at home and my wife’s from Rushford, it’s a lot easier for grandmas and grandpas to come visit and for us to drop them off and watch the boys for a while.”

After a playing career that sent him from the University of Minnesota to the Minnesota Vikings, Fruechte settled into coaching with stints at UW-La Crosse and Northern Iowa, then spending last season as the offensive coordinator at Northern State University before taking the same job at Winona State.

Growing up as the son of a coach, Fruechte knew that coaching was in his future ever since he was a young kid. It was more than just a love of the sport that drew him in, though.

“I always thought it was a great way to impact lives and do what’s best for people. I know it’s a game we’re coaching here, but I tell the quarterbacks all the time, if I’m not preparing you for life I’ve failed my job,” Fruechte said. “I think my dad kind of showed me that as a kid and it was a pretty big imprint on me where I wanted to do the same.”

At the time, Fruechte says he was not considering whether he wanted to try to coach at the high school or collegiate level, but after his playing days ended and he had a chance to try college coaching, he settled in and has not looked back.

Caledonia has been arguably the state of Minnesota’s top football program throughout the 21st century, winning 10 of the last 15 Class AA state titles including a pair when Fruechte was a player.

With such a dominant program, there has been no shortage of Warriors players that have moved on to the college level, and Fruechte’s close ties to the town and the coaching staff certainly give him a leg up in recruiting not just at Caledonia.

On a WSU staff that features a lot of coaches that are new to the area, that foothold is invaluable.

“Coach Fruechte can bring a lot of insight on Southeast Minnesota, with his father coaching at Caledonia and him growing up here and just knowing the area,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

For Fruechte, the instinct to draw in local talent is not something he shies away from.

“We’ve got to get more guys around this area that know it’s special to stick around and come play for us,” Fruechte said. “We’re trying to take some pride in getting back to our roots and getting some more local kids for sure.”

It is not just incoming hometown players that Fruechte can relate to, with a trio of former Caledonia stars already on the Winona State roster in senior linebacker Ben McCabe, sophomore running back Nick McCabe and junior receiver Andrew Goergen.

With a pair of those players as his pupils on the offensive side of the ball, Fruechte has levered his history with them to make sure they are reaching their full potential.

“When you have a relationship with somebody like that, that’s from your hometown and you’ve known for a long time, you hold them to a little bit higher standard and push them to be a little bit better and poke and prod a little bit more because you know that you can lean on them,” he said.

Even for Ben McCabe on the opposite side of the field in practice, Fruechte maintains that high standard.

“It’s good to have a guy that’s pushing you from the other side of the ball as well,” McCabe said.

The McCabe family and Fruechte family are more than just neighbors though; they are cousins. Those family ties have not changed the relationship at all, either.

“He’s really the same guy at both places, whether it’s a family event or a football field. That’s nice to have him not switching back and forth,” McCabe said. “To me, it adds an even homier aspect to Winona State, having my roots be connected to this place.”

Fruechte’s hiring is more than just a ploy to mine the best local team for talent.

He has been one of the Midwest’s top up-and-coming offensive minds, proving his mettle at Northern State last season as he led the Wolves to the third-highest points per game in the NSIC at 37.7, with the fourth-best yards per game (457.9), third-highest passing yards per game (322.9) and the second-most efficient unit with an efficiency score of 153.9.

Winona State fans and players know the strength of Fruechte’s scheme firsthand after seeing his Wolves defeat the Warriors in a 52-49 shootout during WSU’s homecoming festivities last fall.

As Fruechte’s first season back in his hometown’s back yard gets underway, he is looking forward to the way his new unit progresses.

“When you’re in a new offense, there’s some struggles and bumps along the way but there’s also some good things. They’re picking it up well and doing a good job, so we’re excited to see how that plays out here moving forward,” Fruechte said.