College football: WSU falls to Northern State's second-half surge

Winona State and Northern State were even early on, but NSU busted open a halftime tie with 21 points in the third quarter to defend its home turf in a 42-21 victory.

The Warriors (4-2) started strong, forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive and moving down the field with ease, going 62 yards in seven plays with senior tight end Jaylen Schleicher breaking away with a wide-open 25-yard receiving touchdown from junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen for a 7-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.

NSU (3-3) responded in kind with a 10-play scoring drive that tied the score 7-7 on a 10-yard end zone fade pass to sophomore receiver Kaleb Skelly at 6:06 in the first quarter.

The WSU offense hit a speed bump on the next drive with a turnover on downs just past midfield, but the defense kept it tied as sophomore cornerback Aarion Lacy intercepted a pass in the end zone early in the second quarter.

Turnovers were an issue for the Warriors in the game, losing the turnover battle 2-1 and allowing 14 points to the Wolves following those giveaways.

After Lacy’s interception, freshman quarterback Kyle Haas had a few nice throws, but it was senior receiver Ricky Smalling that made the play of the drive. Haas threw up a deep ball to Smalling, and the senior tapped the ball into the air, spinning around an NSU defender as he snatched the ball out of the air, running into the end zone for a 14-7 lead at 7:54 in the second quarter.

Northern State tied the game just before halftime on an explosive play as senior receiver Dominick Fiscelli streaked through the defense and sophomore quarterback Will Madler hit him in stride for a 71-yard passing touchdown for a 14-14 score with 1:12 remaining in the first half.

After halftime, it was almost all NSU.

The Wolves scored on three straight drives in the third quarter, capitalizing on a Winona State interception and a pair of three-and-out punts to take a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth.

Northern State added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, though Winona State junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen rushed for a seven-yard score with 46 seconds remaining to finish off the scoring in the three-score Wolves win.

Winona State had been solid in the second half throughout the season, outscoring opponents 42-12 in the third quarter through five games and only allowing 19 total second-half points, though the Wolves’ 21-0 third-quarter margin and 28-7 overall second-half score cut into those statistics.

Madler had a stellar day under center for NSU, going 23 for 31 passing for 394 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, also rushing 14 times for a team-leading 26 yards and two scores.

Winona State’s dual-QB system had mixed results.

Junior Trevor Paulsen was 14 for 23 for 140 yards and a touchdown, adding four rushes for zero net yards with a touchdown. Freshman Kyle Haas went 9 for 14 for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with five rushes for minus-8 yards.

Sophomore Ty Gavin was WSU’s leading rusher, carrying 10 times for 59 yards. Smalling led the receivers with three catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors will look to shake off the loss with another road trip next Saturday, taking on Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall at 1 p.m. in the Battle for the Sledge.