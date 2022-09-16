College football: WSU must start fast Saturday against Bemidji State

Winona State’s football team has been the comeback king so far this season, overcoming early deficits in each of its first two games for a pair of victories.

Heading into this Saturday’s game against Bemidji State, the Warriors' coaching staff hopes that shaking up the practice itinerary might be able to help squash the sluggish starts.

“That’s our task, to challenge them with our mentality but also do things in practice that gets practice started real quick, like something competitive right away at the beginning of practice to get them coming out of the gate,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

A fast start will be needed more than ever in WSU’s 2 p.m. kickoff in Bemidji as the Warriors face their toughest task so far.

After wins against a pair of teams predicted to finish in the bottom half of the NSIC standings in the preseason coaches’ poll in the first two weeks, Winona State travels to take on a BSU team that is much stronger than its 0-2 record suggests.

The Beavers were voted to finish third in the conference, but lost 37-34 at home to Minnesota State-Mankato (the second-ranked team) in Week 1 and fell 30-29 on the road against Augustana, which was picked to win the conference.

Besides avoiding an early deficit, there are two key areas in which the Warriors need to improve in order to beat Bemidji State for the fourth time in a row — and the first time since 2019.

First off, WSU’s offense needs to be better at converting on third down.

Last week, the Warriors were 5-of-13 on third down against UMary, though that was an improvement from a 3-of-12 performance in the season debut against Minot State.

Their season-long mark of 32% puts the Warriors in the middle of the pack in the NSIC so far, but it would have had them near the bottom in last year’s season long rankings, where WSU was third-worst at 31.5%.

The team’s other key area of improvement is something Bergstrom wanted to improve upon prior last week as well: the turnover battle.

After turning the ball over just once while coughing up two turnovers in Week 1, the Warriors threw one interception and lost a fumble without forcing a turnover from the Marauders in the second game.

It is worth noting that Winona State did force a safety on a fumble against UMary, which does not count toward the official turnover total, but it is still an area that will be important in giving the Warriors a leg up on a high-powered Beavers offense that is averaging the most points per game in the league so far.

“As opposed to going back and forth, and everybody gets an equal amount, you’re able to steal a possession in a game,” Bergstrom said.

Things are not all doom and gloom for the Warriors, though.

The team’s offensive line has been stellar so far, with just one sack allowed through two weeks and an average of 206.5 rushing yards per game. A big beneficiary of that trench play has been sophomore running back Ty Gavin, who has been around 150 yards in each of the first two games and ranks second in the NSIC with 308 yards so far.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Warriors have had stretches of dominance after their slow starts, keeping Minot State’s offense scoreless in the final three quarters and holding UMary’s offense to just 44 yards in the last three quarters as well.

In fact, it is the team’s mistakes paired with the strengths that has Bergstrom fired up to see where the team goes from here.

“And we can play so much better, that’s what’s exciting. Offensively, defensively, special teams, we’re not even close to our ceiling yet,” Bergstrom said.