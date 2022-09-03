College football: WSU picks up first win of Bergstrom era in season opener

Winona State’s football team overcame early hiccups to start the Brian Bergstrom era with a win, defeating Minot State 24-10 in the season-opener in Minot.

After forcing a quick punt on the Beavers’ game-opening drive, Winona State running back Ty Gavin fumbled on the Warriors’ first play of the game, setting up Minot State at the 21-yard line.

MSU took advantage of that good field position a few plays later as sophomore running back Erik Palmquist made a difficult catch to beat the tight coverage of Winona State junior linebacker Myles Hawthorne. Minot picked up a two-point conversion on a pass from senior receiver Ben Bolinske to freshman tight end Josh Pinello for an 8-0 Beavers lead at 10:07.

It would be the only time the Minot State offense would score all day as Winona State’s defense controlled the new head coach’s debut, holding the Beavers to 261 total yards and just 77 rushing yards.

Winona State responded to the score, marching down the field with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with a six-yard pass from junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen to wide-open receiver Cooper Nelson for an 8-7 score at 5:06.

The drive was a solid debut from Paulsen, a junior making his first collegiate start, with five completed passes and a nice read-option keep for a first down as well.

In total, Paulsen went 13-for-26 in the game, with 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception while leading the way to the victory.

Both squads traded punts for the rest of the first quarter, but at the start of the second, Gavin made up for his earlier mistake.

After a Minot State punt pinned Winona State at the one-yard line, Gavin broke free for an 81-yard rush to take the Warriors from the shadow of their own end zone into the opposition’s red zone.

By the end of the game, Gavin had racked up 159 yards on 18 carries in a solid day even without considering the 81-yard rush.

A few plays later, senior receiver Darryl Williams took a jet sweep for a six-yard rushing touchdown to put Winona State ahead 14-8 at 12:36, and the Warriors would never trail again.

The two teams had interceptions on back-to-back plays as WSU freshman defensive lineman Nathaniel Wilcher grabbed a screen pass near midfield, then Minot defensive back Isaiah Bigby wrestled the ball free from a Winona State receiver in the end zone for a touchback.

Both teams traded punts for a few drives again, but Winona State executed a two-minute drill well, moving 61 yards in 1:55 and hitting a 26-yard field goal by sophomore Jacob Scott as time expired for a 17-8 halftime lead.

WSU forced a punt on the first Minot drive of the second half, but the Warriors were held to a three-and-out on their first drive as well, but the snap went over the head of freshman punter Tristan Root, though the punter made a heads-up play to dive on the ball in the end zone for a safety rather than allowing a touchdown, making it a 17-10 score.

Minot and WSU punted on the next two drives, but the Beavers threatened to score on their next possession as a 29-yard sideline catch by Peyton Lamoureaux set up a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

The Warriors defense stood firm with tackles for no gain on the first two downs, then senior linebacker Ben McCabe and freshman lineman Joseph Demro combined for a three-yard tackle for loss to set up fourth-and-four, only for senior defensive end Carter Duxbury and junior safety Mitch Snitker to combine for another tackle for loss as Minot State made a mistake on a field goal attempt to end the threat and give the ball to the offense at the 13-yard line.

Winona State charged down the field in chunks, with a 28-yard screen pass to junior receiver Andrew Goergen and a 26-yard rush by senior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd setting the stage for another set sweep touchdown run, this time a six-yard score by senior Tyler Anderson for a 24-10 lead with seven seconds left in the third quarter and the last score of the game.

Minot State threatened to score one final time, moving down to the five yard line for a first-and-goal late in the fourth quarter, but once again the WSU defense stood strong to prevent any scoring with a trio of tough tackles and a fumbled snap preventing any scoring.

The Warriors will return to Winona next Saturday for their home opener, hosting University of Mary at 1 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.