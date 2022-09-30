College football: WSU special teams thrive as midseason nears

The importance of special teams will not be ignored by the Winona State football team, and the results of that dedication are showing up on the field this fall.

In last week’s win over MSU-Moorhead, the Warriors hit four field goals of 40 or more yards and blocked a punt, which WSU recovered for a touchdown, accounting for 19 points from special teams alone.

It has not just been a one-week phenomenon, either.

WSU forced a safety on a punt earlier this year, and its kickoff return average of 25.4 yards is first in the conference by a wide margin, with Northern State in second at 21.7.

The reason for the success is simple: The coaches take special teams seriously rather than just giving it lip service.

“Everybody says it’s a third of the game, but not everybody actually practices that way. We’re a place where we’re going to devote plenty of time in practices and meetings,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

While special teams coordinator Pete Menage takes care of all of the big-picture special teams planning, every coach has a role as the leader of a specific unit, including head coach Bergstrom himself, who coaches the kickoff return team.

As the 3-1 Warriors move into NSIC South Division play, continuing to exploit special teams to their benefit will be increasingly important.

The South Division fared well in the four weeks of crossover games against the North Division, as six of the seven teams went 3-1 or better, with three teams at 4-0 and three more at 3-1.

Despite the solid records, Bergstrom and company are not putting any extra pressure on playing divisional foes than they did against their North counterparts.

“The NSIC’s such a good league, I don’t think it matters to them whether they’re playing Duluth from the North or Mankato in the South,” Bergstrom said.

First up for the Warriors is Wayne State, which is coming into Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium with an undefeated 4-0 record so far.

The Wildcats boast a well-balanced offensive attack, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 205 rushing yards per game and third in the conference with 226 passing yards per game.

After taking on pass-heavy schemes over the past few weeks, the WSU defense will have to be ready for anything on every play.

“We’ve got to be able to align and execute, and look at the right thing and react the right way to everything that they do,” Bergstrom said.

Last week, the Warriors had the unenviable task of trying to bounce back after picking up their first loss of the season. The players responded to the challenge, with their most points scored and fewest points allowed this season in a 40-7 rout.

Now, WSU must work on following up that strong performance with another one.

“Responding to success is sometimes harder because human nature sometimes takes over and you think, ‘Those mistakes weren’t that big of a deal because we won the game.’ That’s where sometimes the outcome gets in the way of actually getting better,” Bergstrom said “We’ve got to combat that to continue to have success.”