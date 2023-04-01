Last spring was a season of first impressions for Winona State’s football program as a new coaching staff got acclimated to the roster and the players got their first taste of the schemes and systems they would be running in the fall.

Now in the second year under head coach Brian Bergstrom and company, the Warriors are able to put an extra layer of polish on things.

“We’re always going to believe in simplicity and streamlining what we do,” Bergstrom said. “But yes, we will be able to go deeper into the playbook.”

Spring practices kicked off on March 21, with three practices per week culminating in the Warriors’ spring game on Saturday April 22.

While the extra familiarity helps all of the players and coaches alike, Bergstrom has noticed just how much a full year of experience means to the team’s quarterbacks.

“It’s been fun to see the whole team get better, but you see the quarterback room going by leaps and bounds,” Bergstrom said. “Part of that is the quarterback is the hardest, he’s got to know everything about everything. That second year in a system is so powerful.”

The battle for playing time under center will be a tough one as sophomore Kyle Haas returns after splitting time at QB last season and junior Cole Stenstrom, who transferred from Division I FBS South Dakota, are a pair of strong candidates. Senior Trevor Paulson split time at quarterback last season, and he may be back again this fall, but offseason surgery to his throwing shoulder will keep him off the field throughout the spring.

The most obvious goal throughout the spring season is for the Warriors players to fine-tune their technique on the field and their knowledge of the playbook.

However, WSU’s coaches also want to make sure the players continue to grow in their ability to battle through adversity, and that goes beyond just simulating game situations on the practice field.

“I think a lot of true grit isn’t just physical toughness, it’s the mental, emotional, spiritual,” Bergstrom said. “Today I met with the safeties and it was a quiz day where they were up on the board teaching the rest of the room. That’s stressful, that’s challenging intellectually, and you really see how confident somebody is.”

Early in the spring schedule, most of the team will get fairly even playing time as the coaches evaluate who fits where. As the spring game nears, the team’s projected starters will begin to get more time than the potential reserves to allow the top players to get used to playing together.

For the most part, the Winona State coaching staff will look the same as it did last year, though a handful of those familiar faces will be in slightly different roles as the program underwent some reorganizing.

Isaac Fruechte will still be the offensive coordinator, but will officially be the quarterbacks coach while also being named associate head coach. Spencer Erickson will be the sole defensive coordinator, coaching linebackers, as longtime coach Brian Curtin shifts into the special teams coordinator role while also coaching receivers on offense.

Offensive line coach Trevor Olson will add on duties as the team’s run game coordinator. Assistant Jalen Myrick will coach the team’s defensive backs after tutoring the receivers last year, returning to the defensive side of the ball that he played in college and the NFL.

The one new face will be Mitch Fair, WSU’s incoming defensive line coach who comes to Winona following stints at the Division I level at Bowling Green State and Yale.

Warriors fans will get a chance to see the team in action during the spring game, with the free event beginning at 2 p.m. with the Game Day Experience kicking off on campus at noon.