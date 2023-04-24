The Winona State University football team’s offense lost last Saturday’s spring game 24-17 to the defense, but offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte could not be too mad about his team essentially losing to itself.

“I think that’s the one thing that I always have to ground myself with, we’re competing against one of the best defenses in the conference every day. I never am going to be one of those guys that is going to make excuses, but we definitely have to be realistic that that’s a talented group and, obviously, they have really good coaches,” Fruechte said.

After a plethora of coaching changes in the winter of 2021-22, this past offseason was quite stable by comparison for the Winona State offense on the coaching front.

Yet, when the WSU offense took the field in Saturday’s spring game, it was a group that looked very different from last fall’s squad in many ways.

To start, the Warriors featured changes on both ends of the passing game.

Five of the top seven receiving targets from last year’s team have graduated, including top target Darryl Williams, who had 32 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns in an all-conference caliber season.

The Warriors ran a committee of players under center last year with Kyle Haas and Trevor Paulson, and while both are still on the roster this spring, the senior Paulson is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and sidelined.

As such, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Fruechte had a lot on his plate in getting everyone on the same page this spring.

“The continuity and the timing with the quarterbacks was new and different, but they did a good job,” Fruechte said. “There wasn’t any complaining or making excuses, they kept working and got better every day.”

Kyle Haas led the first team throughout the spring game, and the sophomore looked good Saturday, leading the only touchdown drive for the first- or second-team offenses, hitting a short strike to sophomore Kaleb Skelly in the second quarter.

After jumping into the fire as a true freshman last fall, both Haas and Fruechte could feel an increase in his comfort under center this spring with extra experience under his belt.

“It’s a whole new level of understanding what we’re doing,” Haas said.

“We always press him to anticipate and have urgency with his decision-making. He’s done a nice job of growing in the offense,” Fruechte said.

With Paulsen sidelined it was Cole Stenstrom that led the second string, and the junior transfer from Division I South Dakota led a field-goal drive in the second quarter, and though he threw an interception, it was a ball that tipped off the hands of a receiver and into the arms of a defender outside of his control.

When Stenstrom was brought in this offseason, with two experienced quarterbacks already on the roster, the Winona State coaches emphasized that they wanted to create a competition that led to all of the signal callers raising their game.

According to Haas, that has happened while also avoiding the negative side effects that can sometimes come along with a battle for playing time.

“Everybody in the quarterback room loves each other, does a real good job of keeping each other going. There’s no bad blood, nothing like that,” Haas said.

Even before all of their losses, the Warriors had one of the lower-ranked passing games in the NSIC, with their 190.8 yards per game ranking 11th in the 14-team league, though the incoming transfer Skelly from fourth-ranked Northern State will help alleviate the departures.

On the other hand their rushing attack was above average, ranking sixth at 153.6 yards per game, and WSU will have more stability on that front this fall.

Ty Gavin was the team’s top back as a sophomore last fall, and was one of the top runners in the conference in nearly every metric. His 71.1 yards per game ranked sixth overall and his 853 total yards was fourth. He was not just a high-volume back, though, as his 5.5 yards per carry was tied for sixth for players with more than 100 rushes.

With that being said, the Warriors’ rushing attack was a clear committee. Sam Santiago-Lloyd had 151 carries compared to Gavin’s 154, with 530 yards and eight touchdowns.

The former senior Santiago-Lloyd is one of three backs that will not return next fall as the Warriors lost three of the next four rushers behind Gavin, with the quarterback Paulsen as the only returner.

Given that Paulsen and Gavin were both in street clothes on the sideline during Saturday’s spring game, the Warriors had nothing but new faces in the backfield.

Junior Cair’ron Hendred, junior Easton Knoll and senior Myles Tramill split time fairly evenly throughout the afternoon, and while each had a handful of decent runs, none of the trio had an eye-popping play or breakaway touchdown.

The offensive line was a key strength for the Warriors last fall, but both of the team’s guards were lost to graduation over the offseason. In the spring game, returning tackle Noah Pappas was out, so only two starters remained from the top team but the group allowed just one simulated sack in the first half in which they played.

Across all of the offense’s position groups, returning experience or not, one thing binds them is a strong urge to improve upon last season’s first-round playoff exit against Bemidji State.

“My favorite thing right now, seeing some of these guys and talking to them, is I see the Bemidji scoreboard on their phone as their lock screen, or their wallpaper. That makes me very happy to see those things,” Fruechte said.