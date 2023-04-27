Heading into what would likely be the final tournament of his collegiate golf career, Winona State’s Gabe Goodman had never finished at the top of a leaderboard.

He had come close a few times, but individual victories had eluded the Warriors’ number two golfer for multiple years at multiple schools. If he had never won regular season tournaments before, surely his odds were slim in the NSIC Championship tournament.

Nonetheless, Goodman surged into the lead during the second round of the three-day competition and held off all challengers in the final round to claim the conference crown for his first win in his last meet.

“It definitely feels great. A lot of hard work, a lot of hours behind the scenes coming out to finally close one out,” Goodman said.

Over the three-day tournament, Goodman shot a three-under-par 213 as the only player in the meet to finish under par and well ahead of a three-way tie for second place at 219.

The conference title win is the 17th in Winona State history, and the program’s first since Ben Jasper won the title in the 2018-19 season.

For Goodman the victory was not just a culmination of a trying career on the course, but an even rockier road off the course.

Coming out of high school in Colorado, Goodman committed to play at Division II Concordia College in Bronxville, New York, and things went fairly smoothly for the first year and a half of his college days.

However in late January 2021, the school announced it would be closing for good at the end of the semester, which sent Goodman into a mad scramble to find a school that fit both his academic and golfing standards.

With most schools already completing their oncoming recruiting class before that point, it was an uphill climb.

“Sent out a lot of emails, got a lot of no’s from a lot of coaches,” Goodman said. “I was going through Division 2 schools that were ranked pretty high, down the list.”

Winona State still had a spot available and coincidentally head coach Jeff Straight had lived in Colorado for a few decades in the past, and was very familiar with Goodman’s home state and could see the talent he had through his resume.

“I kind of knew where he lived and where he played, his home course. It was a good fit for him to come here,” Straight said.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Goodman had carved out a role as the second-best scorer on a strong Warriors team led by star freshman Alessandro Trenta, and Goodman was not necessarily aiming for a conference title before the tournament began, instead setting his sights on ending his career with the best score he could.

“I went in with the mindset that it was all or nothing. That probably helped a little bit, knowing that I either play really well or that would be it,” Goodman said.

Goodman had a strong first round, shooting one-under-par 71 to tie for second with MSU-Mankato’s Jack Klimek, just one shot behind Concordia-St. Paul’s Kurt Lambert at two-under-par in first.

In the second day, the already-bad weather took a downturn and the course at the Adams Point Golf Club was windy and snowy.

Coach Straight jokes that for the Colorado native the bad weather was no big deal, as Goodman shot a 69 despite the bad conditions for the tournament’s only sub-70 score of the weekend. With a two-day total of 140, Goodman was four shots in first ahead of Lambert’s total of 144.

After bouncing around the top few spots the first two days, heading into Day 3, Goodman had a target firmly on his back.

“You get to go out and play free when you’re behind or not clearly ahead…That third day, when you have everybody behind you chasing you, you definitely start to tighten up,” Goodman said.

Whether it was the additional pressure, or just a regular rough round, Goodman was three strokes over par through the first 13 holes of the third round.

Straight, who has spent many years coaching and caddying for college and pro golfers, recognized he needed to help out his scuffling player.

The Warriors coach started walking and talking with Goodman, and he birdied his next two holes, regaining his prior form and allowing him to close out the day with a one-over-par 73 to clinch the conference championship.

“I was definitely in a tough head space, I kind of let it slip away in the middle of the round … He helped me, not even as much with the golf, just keeping my head right. Taking my mind off it, joking, talking about other things,” Goodman said.

When the round finished, Goodman says he was ecstatic to finish his career on such a strong note. However, it was a bittersweet moment for him as the WSU team suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

After jostling for the top spot all weekend with Bemidji State, it was the Beavers that came out on top with a team score of 880, just one shot better than Winona State’s 881.

“You hit 880 shots over the course of three days and it comes down to one shot, that definitely stings. I really feel for the boys about that one. We had a great team this year and definitely deserved more,” Goodman said.

While the Warriors saw their streak of three-consecutive conference championships come to a close, the future is bright for the program with only Goodman departing from the team’s typical starting lineup and a stacked recruiting class coming in that will put up a legitimate fight with those returning starters for spots.

“The five guys I’m bringing in are beating the door down to get a spot. That’s what you need in college golf, you’ve got to have competition,” Straight said.

Despite the Warriors’ team loss, the season is not quite done yet for college golf in the Winona area.

Winona State will host the Central/Midwest Super Regional postseason tournament at The Bridges Golf Course from May 11-13, bringing the top teams and players into town for one of the year’s most important meets.

The field of teams and players will be officially released on Friday, though Winona State’s squad will not be in the field after missing out on the automatic qualifier for winning the conference.

However, Trenta’s individual scoring averages from throughout the year will likely give him a spot in the field for some hometown representation in the meet.