Cotter alum Ali French headlined the Saint Mary's University softball team's MIAC award honorees, earning both a spot on the all-conference team and the all-playoff team.

French had a stellar freshman season with a .424 batting average, .484 on-base percentage and .588 slugging percentage, with 11 doubles, one home run and 18 RBI in 27 games. Additionally, she drew 10 walks while striking out just five times.

That batting average was the best on SMU, and third-best in the MIAC, while her OBP was fourth-best in the conference and second on the Cardinals, with teammate junior Riley Hall second in the MIAC at .517.

SMU's typically strong offense went cold in a 3-2 playoff loss against St. Olaf, but the freshman third baseman provided a bright spot, going 1-for-3 with a double to represent the Cardinals on the all-tournament team.

French's former Three Rivers Conference rival, and fellow SMU freshman, Chatfield grad catcher Peyton Berg also earned all-conference recognition.

Berg was second on the Cardinals with a .371 batting average, third in slugging (.526) and OPS (.969), and fourth in OBP (.443), driving in a team-high 24 RBI, hitting nine doubles and two home runs while walking 15 times on six strikeouts in 36 games.

That batting average was good for 10th in the conference, her OPS ranked 11th and slugging percentage and on-base percentage ranked 12th.

Sophomore designated player Heather Nordlund made the all-conference team as well for the Cardinals.

Nordlund was third on the team in batting average (.356), third in OBP (.455), fifth in slugging (.462) and fourth in OPS (.917), ranking fourth in the MIAC in OBP as well. She also was second on the team with 23 RBI, hitting two home runs and five doubles.

Hall was the only Cardinal to earn all-conference for the second season in a row, after finishing second in the conference in OBP (.517) and fourth in OPS (1.076), leading SMU in both stats.

The junior outfielder also led Saint Mary's with four home runs and 42 runs scored, second in the league in runs and tying for fifth in home runs. Hall also was 23-for-23 on stolen base attempts, third in the conference in successful steals and the only player in the top six to not be caught stealing.

In total, SMU had four players in the top 15 of the MIAC leaderboards in on-base percentage, the only team with more than two.

It was a promising season for Saint Mary’s overall, with a 21-18 record overall and a 13-9 mark in conference play with a lineup dominated by freshmen and sophomores.