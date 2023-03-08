Sitting at 898 wins in his career, with a pair of games on the schedule last Friday, Winona State softball head coach Greg Jones wanted to win badly.

Not because of the upcoming milestone, though.

“We had come off a three-game losing streak in Chicago and I was far more concerned about getting a win for the team to start playing better,” Jones said. “It really didn’t hit me until about halfway through that game, and then I thought, ‘Holy cow, if we win this, that’ll be 900.’”

Jones ended up having it both ways, as the Warriors beat California University of Pennsylvania 3-0 and Dominican College 7-3 in the pair of games in Clermont, Fla. to right the ship for the team and hit the 900-win plateau.

With the victories, Jones became the 12th active Division II softball coach to win 900 games and brought his career record to 900-304-4.

When he first came on campus 23 years ago, Jones had no idea he would end up where he is now. In fact, early in his career he had a moment where the difficulty of racking up so many wins was abundantly clear.

“It was in my second year when Gary Grob hit 1,000 with the baseball team. I remember being at the game, it was a big deal,” Jones said. “I remember thinking at that time there’s no way I’ll ever see that number. It just seemed so far off.”

Before his arrival the Winona State program saw success on and off, but throughout his tenure Jones has built the team into a consistent powerhouse.

Through 23 seasons, Jones’ lowest winning percentage came in his first season as the team went 31-19-1 for a .618 percentage. Since then, he has finished in the .600’s three times while finishing four seasons in the .800’s.

Jones has brought the Warriors to all 14 of its NCAA regional tournament appearances, has won five NSIC regular season titles and six tournament championships. He brought the team to the Division II World Series for the first time in 2009 while bringing the team its first regional title.

He also picked up the program’s first 50-win season with a 50-13 mark in 2009, later surpassing that with a 52-win season in 2017 and a 53-win year in 2019. That 2019 season also featured a 30-0 mark in NSIC play, setting a conference record for the most wins in a season.

Part of why Jones has seen so much individual success is because he does not care about it.

“Our whole program is based on not chasing individual awards and accolades, but doing what’s best for the team and the program,” Jones said. “I think we all get in trouble if we start chasing our own numbers.”

With that being said, Jones will not be too focused about the fact that he may surpass 400 career NSIC wins later this season (he currently sits at 386), nor will he focus on trying to hit 1,000 total victories a few years from now.

However, once his career eventually comes to a close, Jones will be happy to look back on each of the games that brought him where he ends up.

“Obviously when you look back and it’s all over, it’s nice to have hit certain numbers and I can remember each of the ones that ended in double zero,” Jones said.