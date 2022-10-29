College sports roundup: Saint Mary's hockey teams kick off year

The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team started the season with a high-scoring nonconference draw, playing to a 5-5 tie against Lake Forest in Winona.

It was an evenly-matched game through-and-through with five lead changes and four ties as neither team went on much of a scoring run.

A trio of Cardinals had multi-point games as junior forward Bud Winter scored a pair of goals, freshman forward Colin Tushie had a pair of assists and sophomore Laudon Poellinger had one goal and one assist.

Senior defender Andrew Froese and junior forward Trevor Schroder each had one goal apiece as well.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Lake Forest 4, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals started the season with a two-goal nonconference loss, falling on the road against the Foresters.

SMU scored first, before Lake Forest jumped ahead to a 2-1 lead.

Saint Mary’s equalized early in the second period, but the Foresters scored once in the second and third to pull away.

Sophomore forward Anna Braun and senior defender Sydney Green each scored once for SMU in the loss.

VOLLEYBALL

Wayne State 3, Winona State 0

The Warriors (12-12, 8-9) lost a road matchup against a Wildcats (26-1, 16-1) team that ranks third in the nation.

WSU hung toughest in the first set, falling 25-19 before WSC won 25-16 and 25-12 to finish the match.

Senior Madison Larson led the Warriors in kills with 11 and senior Casey Volkmann had the most digs with 12.

St. Olaf 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (9-17, 2-8) dropped a road sweep against the MIAC foe Oles (14-12, 7-3), losing 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

Junior Ciarra McNally led the team with 11 kills and 3 aces and freshman Peyton Berg led the team with 14 digs.