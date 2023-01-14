College sports roundup: Saint Mary's men's hockey offense explodes

The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team had its highest scoring output of the season Friday night, winning a conference road match 8-2 over St. Olaf.

The Oles (10-5-1 overall, 4-3 MIAC) came into the meeting as one of the top teams in the nation, receiving eight points in the most recent US College Hockey Organization poll, essentially in a tie for 18th in the nation.

SMU (8-7-1, 4-3) scored early and often in the win, with four goals in the first period and a 6-0 lead before St. Olaf got on the board late in the third period.

Senior forward Brady Lindauer was the only multi-goal scorer for Saint Mary’s, scoring two goals and tallying two assists.

Junior forward Trevor Schroder and sophomore forward Gabe Potyk each had one goal and one assist, and freshman forward Jack Campion and freshman forward Colin Tushie each had two assist days to round out the Cardinals’ multi-point scoring efforts.

Senior defenseman Andrew Froese, junior forward Nikita Sheberov, sophomore forward Nathan Solis and sophomore defenseman Blake Campbell all had one-goal games for SMU.

Cardinals sophomore goaltender A.J. Ruskowski had 42 saves while only allowing a pair of goals in the victory.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, St. Olaf 2

The Cardinals (4-9-1, 1-5-1) played to a draw against the Oles (7-5-2, 3-3-1) in regulation and overtime, but SMU came away with a 2-1 win in the shootout.

St. Olaf took leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but both times the Cardinals battled back, including an unassisted goal by Kas Kingston at 15:03 in the third period to send the game to overtime.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State 74, Winona State 70

The Warriors (9-7, 4-7) nearly completed a double-digit comeback, but fell just short in a four-point road loss to the Huskies (7-9, 4-7).

St. Cloud State had a modest lead at halftime, ahead 39-33, but came out of the break guns blazing with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes to stretch the deficit to 14 points, 47-33.

The lead hovered around double digits for the next five-and-a-half minutes, with the Huskies ahead 57-47 at 12:40, but WSU cut into the deficit to get within five points at 63-28 with 5:57 remaining.

St. Cloud responded with an 8-2 run to get the lead back up to 11 points, 71-60 at 3:46, and the Warriors charged back with a 10-1 run to make it a 72-70 game with 12 seconds left on a layup by sophomore guard Declan Dillon.

The Huskies hit a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to stave off WSU’s comeback.

Winona State sophomore forward Connor Drew led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Declan Dillon’s 15. The Warriors’ other three starters also hit double figures; senior guard Owen King had 11 points and sophomore guard Connor Dillon and senior guard Luke Martens each had 10.

St. Cloud State was led by 15 points from sophomore guard Jalen Griffin.

The Huskies victory was head coach Quincy Henderson’s first win over his alma mater, joining SCSU this summer after a coaching career at West Texas A&M and Illinois Wesleyan following his WSU playing career, in which he led the team to a pair of national championships.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State 58, Winona State 43

The Warriors (9-8, 3-8) lost a low-scoring road matchup against the Huskies (11-4, 8-3).

SCSU held a narrow 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but WSU was held scoreless in the second quarter in a 12-0 performance by the Huskies to take a 24-11 lead into halftime.

Winona State bounced back a bit with a 14-13 win in the third quarter, but St. Cloud State sealed the game with a 21-18 margin in the fourth quarter.

St. Cloud senior Katrina Theis led all scorers with 22 points in the game.

Junior forward Alex Dornfeld led the Warriors with seven points.

INDOOR TRACK

Bearson-Gathje Classic

The Winona State women’s track team placed second out of six teams with a score of 99, behind the host MSU-Mankato Mavericks’ winning score of 313.

A quartet of Warriors athletes made their mark on history during the inaugural running of the meet, with five wins and meet records, as well as a pair of facility records.

Senior Shereen Vallabouy won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.47, the best time in the history of Myers Field House, and sophomore Lindsay Cunningham’s time of 9:35.58 in the 3,000-meter run broke a facility record as well.

Junior Kaylee Beyer had a pair of wins in the 800-meter run (2:20.09) and 1-mile run (5:00.44) to set meet records in the new competition. Sophomore Regan Feit did the same, winning the 600-meter run with a time of 1:39.05.