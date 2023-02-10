The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team dealt MIAC-leading St. Scholastica its first conference loss Friday night thanks to three late goals by senior forward Brady Lindauer.

Lindauer broke a close game wide open with his first collegiate hat trick, making a 4-4 tie into a 7-4 win for the Cardinals (11-10-1, 7-6-1) over a Saints (14-6-2, 11-1-1) squad which received votes in the most recent USCHO Division III poll.

Both teams were knotted at 4-4 midway through the second period, but Lindauer scored at 14:25 for a 5-4 lead, made it 6-4 at 1:50 in the third period and sealed the victory with an empty net goal at 19:49 in the third.

Junior forward Kasyn Kruse, senior defenseman Kellen Tharaldson, sophomore forward Gabe Potyk and sophomore defenseman Callahan Nauss scored SMU’s other four goals.

Potyk added an assist and sophomore defenseman Laudon Poellinger, a La Crescent-Hokah grad, added two assists in a pair of multi-point performances.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

St. Scholastica 2, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (6-15-1, 3-11-1) were shut out at home by the Saints (8-13-1, 7-8).

St. Scholastica took the lead with less than two minutes left in the first period, with a 16:16 power play goal by Kayla Kasel.

The Saints gained some breathing room early in the second with a 3:24 goal by Abby Pohlkamp.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 67, Winona State 62

The Warriors (13-11, 8-11) lost a tight road contest against the Cougars (17-8, 12-7).

USF led by just one bucket at halftime, 38-36. WSU played well early in the second half, building a 59-51 lead with 8:04 remaining, but the Cougars finished strong to claim the victory.

Sioux Falls senior guard Matt Cartwright led all scorers with 35 points.

WSU was led by a 21-point game from sophomore forward Connor Drew, joined in double figures by sophomore guard Connor Dillon, who had 18 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 59, Winona State 41

The Warriors (10-15, 4-15) hung tough early but the Cougars (7-18, 4-15) pulled away in the third quarter for a double-digit win in Sioux Falls.

USF led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime, but a 17-4 third quarter iced the game.

Sioux Falls freshman forward Riley Moreland led all scorers with 16 points.

Senior guard Lauren Fech was the only Warrior in double digits, scoring 10 points.

TRACK AND FIELD

Minnesota State Massive Meet Day 1

Winona State’s women’s team had a strong performance in the first day of the Minnesota State-Mankato Massive Meet, as the ninth-ranked Warriors placed second out of the 22-team field and bested four other nationally ranked foes.

The host Mavericks, ranked number one in the nation, won the first day with a score of 184 which more than tripled the second-place WSU tally of 55. Cal Poly Pomona, which ranks 17th, took third at 54.

Other ranked foes include No. 16 Western Colorado (18 points, tied for eighth place), No. 20 Concordia-St. Paul (9, 14th) and No. 25 MSU Moorhead (6, tied 17th).

In other local action, Division III Saint Mary’s ranked 20th with 3.5 points in a field that includes mostly larger Division II schools.

WSU’s best performance came in the mile run, where Warriors runners swept the top three places to earn 24 points. Senior Rachel Hoffman led the pack at 5:26.64, but freshman Kylie Anderson was just a hair behind in second place with a time of 5:26.71 and freshman Madeline Palmer rounded things out with a 5:38.52 in third.

Sophomore Lindsay Cunningham picked up another win for the Warriors, but her 3000-meter run victory was not nearly as close. Cunningham earned 10 points by finishing at 9:16.53, a facility record for the MSU campus, well ahead of St. Benedict junior Fiona Smith’s time of 9:28.14 in second.

Winona State’s only multi-event individual point earner was senior Brooklyn Schyvinck, who took third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.42 and fifth in the 400-meter dash at 56.74 to earn 10 total points.

Senior Xana Leum added three points with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.94.

WSU’s only relay team was the women’s distance medley group, which earned eight points in second place with a time of 12:00.62.

The Saint Mary’s women’s points all came from junior Caroline Gearin, who tied for fifth place at 10-feet, 7 ½-inches in the pole vault to net 3.5 points.

SMU’s men fared better, finishing 10th out of 13 teams with 11 points. The host MSU-Mankato won the men’s event by a wide margin as well, with 193.5 points to beat out Colorado Mesa’s 56.5 in second.

Freshman Grant Schneider had the Cardinals’ top finish, placing third in the mile with a time of 4:30.87 to gain six points.

Sophomore Aiden Gatz placed sixth in the pole vault, earning three points with a vault of 14-feet, 1 ¾-inches.

Sophomore Chris Bulwa rounded things out for SMU, scoring two points with a seventh place finish in the 400-meter dash at 50.80.