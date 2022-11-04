College sports roundup: SMU men's hockey drops conference debut

The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team lost its MIAC debut Friday night on the road as Hamline scored twice in the final four minutes of a 3-2 victory.

The Cardinals (0-2-1 overall, 0-1-0 MIAC) got on the board first with a powerplay goal by sophomore defenseman Callahan Nauss 1:02 into the game. Sophomore forward Gabe Potyk and senior forward Brady Lindauer assisted on the play.

Hamline responded seven minutes later when junior forward Ike Taraszewski scored for a 1-1 tie that would hold through a scoreless second period.

SMU took a 2-1 lead eight minutes into the third period as sophomore defenseman Warner Young scored off assists by junior forward Kasyn Kruse and junior forward Bud Winter.

The Pipers equalized at 16:27 on a goal by junior forward Bailey Sommers, assisted by junior forward Joe Collins, and Hamline jumped ahead at 18:46 when senior Sam Dabrowski score off assists by Sommers and Collins.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UW-River Falls 5, SMU 2

The Cardinals (0-2) fell to the seventh-ranked Falcons (1-1) in a nonconference matchup in Winona.

River Falls jumped ahead 2-0 with a pair of goals late in the first period, but SMU chipped away with a goal by freshman defender Taryn Dornseif with assists by sophomore forward Allie Urlaub and junior forward Kennedy Kraus with just over two minutes left in the period.

The Cardinals tied the score 2-2 early in the second period on a goal by senior forward Katie Pierpont assisted by junior forward Morgan Leib.

UW-River Falls was able to pull away from there, scoring twice in the second period and one more time in the third in the three-goal win.

VOLLEYBALL

Sioux Falls 3, Winona State 0

The Warriors (12-14, 8-11) lost their fifth game in a row in a tough gauntlet of NSIC competition, falling to a sweep by the Cougars (17-9, 13-6) in Winona.

USF started off with a 25-16 win, then controlled the second set in a 25-11 victory. WSU cut it closer in the third set, but the Cougars won 25-22 to seal the sweep.

Senior Madison Larson led Winona State in kills with 13, and freshman Jaci Winchell led the team in both assists and digs, with 33 and seven respectively.