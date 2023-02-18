Saint Mary’s wrapped up its best men’s basketball regular season in modern history Saturday, winning a 77-69 home game against Gustavus Adolphus.

With the victory the Cardinals finish the year with a 16-9 record overall and an 11-8 mark in MIAC play, the most wins for the program since a 15-10 campaign in 1984-85 and just the second time finishing above .500 since 1990. The other above .500 season came in 2019-20, the second year under current head coach Joe Fano, with a 14-13 record.

The Cardinals were strong from the start, leading 43-42 at halftime over the Gusties (9-16 overall, 9-10 conference). While Gustavus outscored SMU 37-34 in the second half, it was not enough to overcome the double-digit deficit.

Saint Mary’s senior guard Raheem Anthony led all scorers with 33 points, adding 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. Freshman forward Khai Branham was next up for SMU, scoring a career-best 19 points off the bench.

Freshman forward Ashton Dingmann led Gustavus with 17 points off the bench.

SMU will continue on in the postseason, earning a 3 seed in the MIAC tournament and hosting 6-seed Hamline at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round matchup. This is the third trip to the conference tournament in program history, with all three coming under Fano.

No. 18 Gustavus Adolphus 75, Saint Mary’s 51

The Cardinals women (9-16, 8-14) finished the 2022-23 season with a home loss to the MIAC champs, the Gusties (23-2, 20-2).

Gustavus, ranked No. 18 in the latest WBCA Top 25 and riding a 14-game winning streak, took a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

SMU senior Brooklyn Paulson closed out her decorated career by leading all scorers with 20 points. Fellow senior Ashley Streveler finished her career with a bang as well, scoring 10 points as the only other Cardinal in double figures.

The Cardinals did not make the six-team MIAC tournament field.

WSU Men 81, Concordia-St. Paul 77

WSU Women 73, Concordia-St. Paul 53

Both of the Warriors basketball squads finished the season with wins, but neither team will be advancing to the NSIC’s postseason tournament.

The men’s team (15-12, 10-12) was led by sophomore guard Connor Dillon’s game-high 27 points, but senior guard Luke Martens closed his career with a 19-point effort that was second best on the team.

The women’s team (11-17, 5-17) was led by a 16-point night from senior Lauren Fech in her final game, and junior Alex Dornfeld had a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Warriors as well.

SOFTBALL

Winona State 6, Quincy University 4

Winona State 11, Emporia State 2

The Warriors (4-0) continued their hot start to the season with a pair of wins in the Emporia State Tournament in Emporia, Kansas.

Junior Abbie Hlas picked up a win in the first game, pitching a complete game with just three earned runs, walking three and allowing five hits while striking out six.

Sophomore Abby Smith was the winning pitcher in game two, throwing all five innings with one earned run and five strikeouts, walking three and allowing six hits.

Winona State played small ball, scoring the 17 combined runs without a home run.

Senior right fielder Marissa Mullen had the team’s best day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with one walk, three RBI and one run scored. Junior second baseman Teaghen Amwoza had a strong day as well, going 3-for-6 with four RBI and two runs scored on the day.

Saint Mary’s 8, Crown College 0

Nebraska Wesleyan 7, Saint Mary’s 6

The Cardinals (1-1) split their first two games of the season, playing in the Mankato Dome as part of the Bethany Kwik Trip Invitational.