College sports roundup: St. Mary's volleyball splits at tournament

The Saint Mary’s volleyball team split a pair of games at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa on Friday.

First up was a win, as the Cardinals (5-4) pulled off a 3-0 sweep with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-18 win over Buena Vista University (4-7).

SMU’s second match was closer, with Webster (2-2) pulling off a 3-2 win in a back-and-forth affair.

The Cardinals won the first two sets each with a 25-19 score, but the Gorloks won the final three sets 25-23, 25-17 and 15-13.

Augustana 3, Winona State 1

The Warriors (4-6 overall, 0-3 NSIC) dropped their home opener against the 23rd-ranked Vikings (10-1, 2-1).

WSU rode home court advantage to a first-set victory 25-20, but Augustana won the remaining three sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25-23.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

St. Cloud 2, Winona State 0

The Warriors (3-2-1, 1-1-1) picked up their first loss of the NSIC season, falling by two goals on the road against the Huskies (2-4, 1-2).

Both scores came five minutes apart in the first half as SCSU sophomore forward Megan Kirby scored in the 26th and 31st minutes to propel the Huskies to victory.