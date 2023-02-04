The Winona State men’s basketball team had to play keep away Saturday to secure a 67-63 NSIC win over Wayne State College.

Senior guard Luike Martens hit a 3-pointer with four minutes, 50 seconds to go to give the Warriors (13-10, 8-10) the lead for good, however the lead never grew larger than four points.

Sophomore guard Connor Dillon finished with a game-high 23 points for Winona State. Martens had 15 points and was a perfect six-for-six from the free-throw line.

Nate Mohr’s 17 points led Wayne State. Jordan Janssen and Nick Ferrarini each added 14.

Saint Mary’s 57, St. Scholastica 54

Another MIAC game came down to the wire for the Cardinals (13-8, 9-7), this time defeating the Saints by three.

Senior guard Raheem Anthony had a team-high 19 points. Junior guard Owen Ziegler had 14 points and five steals. The Cardinals led by 13 at halftime, but the Saints briefly led early in the second thanks to a 15-1 run in the opening five minutes. Anthony had 10 in the second half.

Junior forward Bruce Lockwood had six points and 11 rebounds. Nick Carlson led St. Scholastica with 13 points and nine rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wayne State College 60, Winona State 56

A 22-9 fourth quarter by Wayne State pushed them to a comeback win over the Warriors (10-13, 4-13).

Grad student guard Lauren Fech had a game-high 27 points for Winona State. The team shot just 27.3% from the field in the fourth quarter, losing the lead with 2:19 left with a layup from Maya Fitzpatrick.

Lauren Zacharias led Wayne State with 17 points while Kylah Vandonkersgoed had 11. Both players finished with five rebounds.

Saint Mary’s 83, St. Scholastica 69

Senior wing Brooklyn Paulson had a season-high 17 rebounds to go with 21 points in the Cardinals (7-14, 6-12) win over the Saints (1-19, 1-17).

Paulson led the Cardinals in both statistical categories while senior guard Ashley Streveler had 20 points with four 3-pointers. St. Scholastica’s Lexi Imdieke had a game-high 25 points and five steals.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 7, Saint John’s 3

Seven different players for the Cardinals (9-10) scored goals in their win over Saint John’s.

After Saint John’s took the lead early in the second period, senior Brady Lindauer tied the game just before the 13 minute mark. A little over a minute later, freshman Colin Tushie scored on the power play to take the lead.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Benedict 3, Saint Mary’s 2 (OT)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After a pair of goals in the first period, the Cardinals (6-14-1, 3-10-1) gave up three unanswered, including a game-winner in overtime by Ava Stinnett.

Sophomore forward Kas Kingston had the opening goal with assists by junior Ellie Hegdahl and freshman Taverie Schrner. With 18 seconds left in the period, Hegdahl scored with an assist from senior Katie Pierpont.

TRACK AND FIELD

Luther Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — Among the Cardinals 20 top 10 finishes at the Luther Invitational, nine were for wins or runner-up spots.

The men’s team took third place with a pair of individual champions. Sophomore Aidan Gatz won the individual title for pole vault by clearing 3.81 meters. Another sophomore, Chris Bulwa, claimed a win in the 200-meter dash (22.98) while taking third in the long jump (6.06 meters).

Junior Samantha Kubes took first place in weight toss (14.34) and finished second in the shot put (12.45). Senior Emily Kern won the mile run with a time of 5:32.48 as the women’s team took third.