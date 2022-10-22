College sports roundup: Winona State volleyball no match for Concordia-St. Paul

The home court advantage was not enough for the Winona State volleyball team to knock off third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, losing 3-0 with set scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.

The Golden Bears (21-2, 14-1) outmatched the Warriors (12-10, 8-7) with three players in double-digits of kills. Sophia Anderson led Concordia with 11 kills while Jasmine Mulvihill and Emma Schmidt each had 10.

Katie Mattson also had nine kills while Tegan Starkey had 44 of the Golden Bears 45 assists.

For the Warriors, junior Lydia Lange had a team-high eight kills with junior Sidney Paulson and freshman Gianna Vollrath each adding six. Freshman Jaci Winchell had team-highs in both assists (25) and digs (10).

The loss ends Winona State’s three-game winning streak with five conference games remaining before the NSIC tournament.

Bethel 3, Saint Mary’s 0

A road trip to Bethel proved unsuccessful for the Cardinals (9-15, 2-7) in their three-set sweep 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.

Abbie Stigler had a team-high 15 kills while Mandy Schmidt had a double-double with 18 assists and 17 digs. Cierra McNally added 11 kills.

MEN’S SOCCER

Hamline 3, Saint Mary’s 2

The Pipers (4-11-0, 1-7-0) defeated the Cardinals (3-10-3, 0-7-1) behind a 72nd minute goal by Robert Cooper, keeping Saint Mary’s without a conference victory.

Garrett Jackson scored in the eighth minute for Saint Mary’s off an assist by Cerim Palislamovic, but Hameline had a response with goals from Logan Weller and Cooper.

In the second half, Jacob Clements tied the game with a 52nd minute goal. Palislamovic and Marshall Briggs had the assists.

The Cardinals only had one shot after the Cooper go-ahead score, which was saved by goalie Luke Rimington.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 2, Hamline 0

The Cardinals (9-5-2, 4-3-2) held the Pipers (3-8-4, 1-7-1) off the scoreboard behind a five-save, shutout performance by Alexis Nguyen.

Brooklyn McKinney scored the first goal of the day in the 21st minute with an assist by Malerie Williams. Right before halftime, Ella Lahart added an unassisted goal. Hamline outshot Saint Mary’s 6-3 in the second half, but was unable to find the back of the net.