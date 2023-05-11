Winona State’s baseball team kept its season alive Thursday morning with an 8-7 win over Minot State, but the Warriors were eliminated from the NSIC tournament in the evening with a 7-2 loss against Augustana.

In the first round of the consolation bracket, seventh-seeded WSU picked up an extra-innings win over sixth-seeded Minot State.

Early on, the two teams alternated scoring with the Beavers tallying one run in the second and two in the fourth while the Warriors scored one in the third and two in the fifth. Each team scored one run in the seventh, and following two scoreless innings, the game headed to extra innings tied 4-4.

Both offenses picked up in the tenth inning, with Winona State jumping ahead 8-4 with a four-run rally and then narrowly holding on as the Beavers scored three for an 8-7 final score.

Wall did much of the damage in regulation for the Warriors, going 2-for-6 with his three RBI all coming in the first seven frames. Junior Jess Ondell picked up a pair of RBI on a double in the tenth inning, later coming around to score to cap off a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI and three runs scored.

Senior Justin Firpo got the start for WSU, throwing six innings with three earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Senior Davis Zeutzius threw ⅔ innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk. Junior Peter Tveite earned the win, pitching the final 3 and ⅓ innings with three earned runs allowed on five hits with two strikeouts.

Winona State hung tough early in the second game of the day, but the top-seeded Vikings pulled away late. Augustana was upset 10-4 in the second round of the main bracket by four-seed St. Cloud State.

WSU and Augie each scored a run in the third inning, then the Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth on a fielder’s choice RBI by senior Derek Baumgartner. Augustana went on a four-run rally aided by Winona State errors in the bottom of the fifth, though, adding two more runs in the sixth to seal the game.

The first season of the Seth Wing era at Winona State ended with a 23-29 record overall, with an 18-16 mark in NSIC play.

SOFTBALL

(3) St. Olaf 3, (6) Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals’ season came to an end in the first round of the MIAC tournament, dropping a low-scoring matchup with the Oles.

St. Olaf scored first, tallying one run in the bottom of the second inning. Saint Mary’s tied it 1-1 in the top of the third, only for the Oles to jump back into the lead with one run in the bottom of the third.

SMU was able to tie it again in the top of the fifth, but St. Olaf scored one in the bottom of the sixth and sent down the top of the Cardinals order 1-2-3 in the seventh to clinch the victory.

Both of SMU’s runs in the loss came as a result of St. Olaf mistakes, with sophomore Michelle Doering scoring on a wild pitch in the third and freshman Abbie Stigler scored on a throwing error in the fifth.

It was a solid pitching performance by junior Sarah Kraus, with two earned runs and three total on nine hits with no walks and one strikeout.

However, the typically strong Cardinals offense was cold. SMU had four players in the top 15 of the MIAC leaderboards in on-base percentage, the only team with more than two, but that quartet was a combined 2-for-12 with a walk Thursday.

Freshman Ali French, a Cotter alum, went 1-for-3 with a double, finishing off a stellar first year at the collegiate level. The Cardinals third baseman had a .424 batting average, .484 on-base percentage and .588 slugging percentage, with 11 doubles, one home run and 18 RBI in 27 games. Additionally, she drew 10 walks while striking out just five times.

That batting average was the best on SMU, and third-best in the MIAC, while her OBP was fourth-best in the conference and second on the Cardinals, with teammate junior Riley Hall second in the MIAC at .517.

Despite the early postseason exit, it was a promising season for Saint Mary’s overall, with a 21-18 record overall and a 13-9 mark in conference play with a lineup dominated by freshmen and sophomores.