College sports roundup: WSU basketball teams start season with wins

Winona State’s men’s basketball team kicked off its season with a victory, beating Pittsburg State 60-50 in a non conference matchup during the first round of the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, Mo.

The Gorillas kicked off the game with a three-pointer, but the Warriors rattled off 15-straight points from there to jump ahead and stay in the lead for the remainder of the game.

By halftime, WSU led 28-19.

Pittsburg State kept things closer in the second half, but Winona State still outscored its foe 32-31.

Sophomore guard Connor Dillon started the season strong, scoring 21 points to lead the way for the Warriors. It was one point shy of his career high, and a step up from last year’s 9.0 points per game average. The sophomore also added six rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Junior forward Carson Arenz was second on the team in points, coming off the bench and scoring seven and adding six rebounds in just 14 minutes played.

Sophomore guard R.J. Forney Jr. led the Gorillas with 13 points, and junior wing Deshaun English II had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 64, Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 46

The Warriors women started the season with a win as well, winning their first-round matchup in the Puerto Rico Classico in a 64-46 victory over University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UW-Stevens Point 8, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (1-3-1) dropped a lopsided non conference home game against the Pointers (2-1-2).

Both teams were scoreless in the first period, but UW-SP scored three in a row in the second to take a lead it would not relinquish.

SMU got on the board late in the second period with a goal by junior forward Brendan Westbrook, with assists from senior defender Kellen Tharaldson and sophomore forward Ryan Kerchoff.

The Pointers pulled away further with five goals in the first 12 minutes of the third period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Hamline 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (0-4, 0-1) continued their winless start to the season, losing their MIAC debut in a three-goal shutout against the Pipers (2-2, 1-0).

Hamline started the scoring just over nine minutes into the second period, scoring once more in that frame before adding an empty net goal with 30 seconds remaining.