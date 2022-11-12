College sports roundup: WSU hoops teams move to 2-0

Winona State’s men’s basketball team overcame a six-point halftime deficit Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season.

WSU won its second game of the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, Mo. by beating Missouri Southern 73-68.

The Lions (0-2) built up a 40-34 lead by halftime and led by seven points with 13 minutes left in the game.

The Warriors went on a 10-3 run over a four-minute span to tie the score 53-53 with 9:10 to go, and the two teams stayed even through a 63-63 tie at 2:35. Winona State outscored its foe 10-5 down the home stretch to close out the win.

WSU sophomore guard Connor Dillon followed up his hot-shooting season debut from Friday with another stellar performance Saturday, tying for the team lead with 20 points. After averaging 9 points per game on 16.3 minutes per contest last winter, Dillon has 41 points in two games while averaging 35.5 minutes, performing well in his increased role.

Sophomore forward Connor Drew tied for the scoring lead with 20 points, and senior guard Luke Martens had 16 points with a team-high nine rebounds to round out the team’s double-digit scorers.

Missouri Southern was led by a 16-point game from sophomore forward Sam Thompson.

Augustana (IL) 81, Saint Mary’s 73

The Cardinals (1-1) could not complete a comeback after a cold start to the second half, falling in a home nonconference matchup against the Vikings (1-1).

Both teams were even early, with a four-point Augustana lead that was cut down to a single point with a three-pointer by SMU senior guard Raheem Anthony that made it 37-36 just after halftime.

The Cardinals went ice cold for the next 16 minutes, though, and trailed 68-48 with 6:10 remaining.

Saint Mary’s was able to cut that deficit down to single digits by the end of the game, but could not get out of that hole.

Anthony led the team in scoring with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second-straight double-double to start the year following a 30-point, 11-rebound performance Tuesday against Crown.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 58, West Alabama 55

The Warriors (2-0) beat a fellow U.S. mainland opponent during a road trip to Puerto Rico, topping the Tigers (1-1) by a one-basket margin.

WSU was outscored in the first and third quarters, but the Warriors’ wins in the second and fourth quarters were enough to seal the win.

Senior guard Lauren Fech scored 18 points to lead the way for Winona State, while junior guard Caitlin Riley added 14 and junior guard Emma Carpenter had 12 points to finish off the trio of Warriors in double figures.