College sports roundup: WSU women's hoops snaps losing streak

Winona State’s women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a double-digit victory Saturday.

The Warriors (8-3 overall, 2-3 conference) won 76-61 over NSIC foe Sioux Falls (4-6, 1-4) on the second day of a home back-to-back.

WSU built up a 12-point lead by halftime thanks to a 19-15 first-quarter margin and a 19-11 second-quarter performance. The two teams tied at 19 apiece in the third quarter, but Winona State added to the deficit with a 19-16 score in the fourth.

Warriors junior guard Caitlin Riley led all scorers with 20 points, followed by sophomore guard Mattie Schimenz’s 16-point game.

Junior forward Alex Dornfeld and senior guard Lauren Fech both narrowly missed double-doubles for Winona State, as Dornfeld had nine points and 13 rebounds, while Fech scored nine and grabbed nine boards.

Sophomore guard Madison Wuebben led the Cougars with 13 points.

Concordia Moorhead 83, Saint Mary’s 65

The Cardinals (3-3, 3-3) led at halftime, but were outplayed in the second half in an 18-point road loss to the Cobbers (5-2, 4-2).

SMU got the better of their MIAC foe in the first half, narrowly leading 38-36 at the break. However, Concordia outscored the Cardinals 21-5 in the third quarter and 26-22 in the fourth to pull away.

Concordia’s junior guard Jordyn Kahler and sophomore guard Carlee Sieben tied for the game lead with 17 points apiece.

Senior wing Brooklyn Paulson led Saint Mary’s with 15 points and nine rebounds, while sophomore guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona grad, added 13 points as the only other Cardinal in double digits.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Concordia Moorhead 82, Saint Mary’s 77

The Cardinals (2-5, 1-4) nearly pulled off a double-digit comeback, but came up short in a road loss to the Cobbers (4-5, 3-3).

Both teams were evenly matched in the first half, with Concordia leading 39-38 at the break. That continued early in the second half, with the score tied 56-56 at the 10:26 mark.

Over the next six minutes, the Cobbers seized control, going ahead 72-62. Saint Mary’s cut that deficit down to just one point, 74-73 with 2:38 remaining, but Concordia stopped the damage there and finished off the five-point win.

SMU senior guard Raheem Anthony and Concordia junior guard Matthew Johnson were embroiled in a shootout throughout the game, with Anthony scoring 28 to outdo Johnson’s 27.

Junior guard Owen Ziegler scored 16 and sophomore guard Breyton Buysman added 11 as Saint Mary’s double-digit scorers.

Sophomore forward Rowan Nelson tallied a double-double for the Cobbers, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Sioux Falls 68, Winona State 63

The Warriors (6-4, 1-4) lost at home for the second day in a row, falling by five to the Cougars (8-3, 3-2) in an NSIC bout.

Sioux Falls got ahead 31-24 by halftime, and while WSU outscored the opposition 39-37 in the second half, it was not enough to complete the comeback.

USF senior guard Matt Cartwright led all scorers with 37 points, the third-highest single-game total in the NSIC so far this season.

Sophomore guard Connor Dillon scored 25 to lead the Warriors, followed by 10 points from sophomore guard Declan Dillon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 8, Lawrence 0

The Cardinals (3-9) won their second game in a row for their first winning streak, following up a 3-0 shutout last night.

SMU came into the game with 16 goals in the first 11 games of the season, and totaled half that in Saturday’s road win.

All eight goals were scored by different players, as Kas Kingston, Katie Devine, Jenna Kurkowski, Ellie Hegdahl, Anna Braun, Anne Carmean, Taryn Dornseif and Leah Parker all scored. Eight different players picked up assists in the game as well, with Sidney Polzin being the only player with multiple assists, totalling two.

After scoring just 37 seconds into the game Friday, the Cardinals started the scoring with five seconds left in the first period on Kingston’s power-play goal, adding three more in the second period and finishing things off with four in the third.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 5, Milwaukee School of Engineering 3

The Cardinals (5-6-1) won their fourth game in a row, defeating the Raiders (8-5) by two goals in a back-and-forth affair.

SMU got on the board first with the only goal of the first period, with Colin Tushie scoring at 16:50.

MSOE scored twice in the first six minutes of the second period to jump ahead 2-1, but the Cardinals responded with two goals of their own as Callahan Nauss tied it 2-2 at 9:27 and Tushie scored his second of the game at 19:34 for a 3-2 lead.

That score stood for most of the third period, but the Raiders’ Christian Sabin scored to make it 3-3 with just 2:08 remaining in the game. The Cardinals responded 30 seconds later with a goal from Thomas Magnavite, with Trevor Schroder sealing the win with an empty net goal with five seconds left.