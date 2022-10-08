College sports roundup: WSU's Cunningham continues dominant season

For the third meet in a row to start the season, Winona State cross country junior Lindsay Cunningham picked up a victory.

In Saturday’s Lewis Crossover at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill., the Warriors junior finished at 20:50, nearly 20 seconds ahead of second-place Edinboro junior Kylie Anicic’s 21:09.

Cunningham owns a host of cross country and track and field records for the Warriors so far in her illustrious career.

Fellow junior McKenna Taylor was near the top too, taking third place at 21:13 in the 188-runner field. Kaylee Beyer, another WSU junior, narrowly missed the top 10, placing 11th with a tiem of 22:06.

The Warriors women took third in the 20-team standings, scoring 116 points as Colorado Christian took first at 68 and Minnesota-Duluth was second with 92.

WSU’s men’s team placed 15 in the meet with a score of 465, as Colorado Chrsitian won that event too with 47 points.

Mitchell Johnstone had the team’s top time at 25:45 in 96th place out of 213.

VOLLEYBALL

Saint Mary’s 3, Carleton 0

The Cardinals (9-10, 2-3) won their second game in a row for the first time in about a month, defeating the Knights (4-13, 0-6) in a sweep in Winona.

SMU won by a 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 margin to follow up Friday’s 3-0 road win over Hamline for the first back-to-back victories since the Sept. 3 Grinnell College tournament.

Freshman Peyton Berg led the Cardinals with 11 digs and four service aces, junior Braidyn Ruetten had the team’s most kills with 14 and senior Mandy Schmidt set up the offense with 15 assists.

St. Cloud State 3, Winona State 1

The Warriors (9-9, 5-6) fought hard on the road against the seventh-ranked Huskies (16-3, 8-3), but the national power was able to come out on top.

WSU won the first set 25-21, but St. Cloud was victorious in the next three 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16.

Junior Sidney Paulson had 17 kills and five blocks to lead the way, while freshman Jaci Winchell’s 40 assists and senior Casey Volkmann’s 16 digs were also team bests.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 0, Augsburg 0

The Cardinals (5-4-2, 2-2-2) played to a scoreless draw at home against the MIAC foe Eagles (6-6-1, 3-2-1).

SMU senior keeper Alexis Nguyen had five saves in the shutout, helping the team bring its unbeaten streak to five, with three wins and two ties.

MEN’S SOCCER

Augsburg 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (3-6-3, 0-4-1) were held scoreless at home by the Eagles (8-1-3, 3-1-2).

Augsburg scored twice in the first half and once in the second to seal the game, bringing SMU’s winless streak to seven, with one draw in that stretch.

WOMEN’S GOLF

The Winona State squad was in action during the first day of the Augustana University Regional Preview, with the Warriors sitting in fifth out of 11 teams at 35-over par. The host Vikings led the way at 17-over.

Sophomore Ellie Behring had WSU’s best score in a six-way tie for seventh place at a five-over 77.

Fort Hays State’s Morgan Brasser and Nebraska-Kearney’s Allison Comer are tied for first at even-par 72.